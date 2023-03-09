As atmospheric river rolls through Northern California, here’s where to pick up sandbags

Northern California is bracing for another round of storms through the weekend.

The atmospheric river likely to arrive by Thursday night is predicted to bring heavy precipitation, raising concerns of localized flooding.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 2.5 to 8 inches of precipitation in the northern Sierra and foothills, which also could lead to snow melting in lower-elevation areas.

National Weather Servcie flooding forecast map.

The Department of Water Resource’s Flood Operations Center along with the CalOES and other state and local partners are monitoring the atmospheric river system, said Jeremy Hill, manager of DWR’s Hydrology and Flood Operations branch.

Counties throughout the region are supplying residents with sandbags to prepare for any potential flooding. They are also urging resident to refrain from driving through flooded roads and instead follow the “turn around don’t drown rule.”

Here are some tips on laying out sandbags and where to find them in your county.

Properly utilizing sandbags

Some sandbag locations will require residents to fill up their own bags. For these scenarios you’ll want to be ready with your own shovel and a friend that can help pack bags. It’s advised to fill the bags one-third full, according to Sacramento County authorities. Then you’ll want to close the bags in triangle to prevent the sand from falling out.

When it comes to stacking the bags as a barrier, line them up with the folded side up. The key is to have the folded side facing the direction of the water flow. Then you’ll want to stomp each bag into place. For structure, the base should be 1.5 times wider than the height.

Sandbag locations

El Dorado County

El Dorado County DOT: 3671 Missouri Flat Road, Placerville

El Dorado County DOT: 4120 Ricci Road, Greenwood

El Dorado County DOT: 6701 Pony Express Trail, Pollack Pines

Fire Station 32: 4770 Sandridge Road, Somerset

Fire Station 75: 8801 Rock Creek Road., Placerville

Fire Station 85: 1050 Wilson Blvd., El Dorado Hills

Fire Station 89: 3200 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park

Mosquito Park and Ride: 2966 Mosquito Road, Placerville

Story continues

South Lake Tahoe

Meeks Bay Fire Station P61: 8041 Highway 89, Meeks Bay

SLT Fire Station 3: 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe

Search and Rescure Building: 1834 Santa Fe Road, South Lake Tahoe

Elk Grove

City Corporation Yard: 10250 Iron Rock Way

Future Elk Grove Library: 9260 Elk Grove Blvd.

Placer County

55 College Way, Auburn

250 Rising Sun Road., Colfax

Lincoln Library: 485 Twelve Bridges Drive, Lincoln

Joiner Park: 1701 Nicolaus Road, Lincoln

McBean Park: 17 McBean Park Drive, Lincoln

Sacramento County

3847 Branch Center Road, Sacramento

6826 Hazel Ave., Orangevale

3329 Point Pleasan Road, Elk Grove

6555 West Second St., Rio Linda

10661 Alta Mesa Road, Wilton

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.