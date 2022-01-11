Atmospheric river packing several powerful rainstorms heading for southern B.C.

·2 min read

VANCOUVER — The B.C. government is urging south coast residents to protect their homes from potential floods as heavy rain is on the way and will combine with melting snow to cause damage.

An advisory from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change says the rain or snow at higher elevations is expected to hit the south, central and northern coasts; Haida Gwaii; and Northern Vancouver Island.

Emergency Management BC says sandbags will be made available by local governments, while residents need to clear out gutters and make sure their perimeter and stormwater drains are clear.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings starting Tuesday morning through to Wednesday night with those areas expecting 50 to 150 millimetres of rain.

Rising freezing levels and melting snow will increase river flows and prompt localized flooding, the weather office says.

It says rainfall amounts for western Vancouver Island could reach up to 175 mm.

The River Forecast Centre has issued advisories covering Vancouver Island, the south coast and Fraser Valley, saying the downpours and rising temperatures have the potential to melt low-elevation snowpack and cause "minor to significant flooding."

Rivers are expected to begin increasing on Tuesday and likely peak Wednesday or Thursday, it says.

"Areas that experienced flooding last year may have added vulnerabilities due to erosion and higher baseflow conditions," the centre says.

A series of atmospheric rivers swept over the province in November, causing widespread destruction with flooding and landslides in the southern Interior, Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada reports several storms are embedded in the impending system, although the post from the River Forecast Centre said conditions are not expected to be as extreme as last year.

"The upcoming temperatures are not forecast to be as warm as the atmospheric river events in November," the centre said.

Power was restored late Sunday in two Vancouver Island communities that lost electricity early last week as snow, ice and windstorms pounded parts of the province.

BC Hydro says the lights were back on in the Vancouver Island villages of Tahsis and Zeballos after more than 700 customers lost heat and electricity last Tuesday.

Hydro says crews faced challenging conditions, including ongoing storms and shoulder-deep snow, as they worked in the remote location.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • It's not necessary to trash the environment to extract metals needed for renewable energy

    Canada could become a global leader in the supply of materials needed for renewable energy systems if it finds ways to control the environmental footprints associated with their extraction.

  • North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A group of North Carolina voters told state officials on Monday they want U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate, citing his involvement in last January’s rally in Washington questioning the presidential election outcome before a Capitol riot later that day. Lawyers filed a candidacy challenge of the Republican on behalf of 11 voters with the State Board of Elections, which oversees a process by which a candidate’s qualifications are scrutinized

  • Strong wind, heavy rain forecast for Whatcom, raising threat of flooding

    Both a flood watch and a wind advisory were issued.

  • How does a cougar cross a Washington freeway? Their future may depend on the answer

    Howling hounds picked up a cougar's scent and led researchers deep into the forest, where the steep hills were covered with cedars and ferns dusted with snow. The dogs chased Lilu, an 82-pound (37-kg) cougar whose collar needed a new battery, up a tree. The team was able to swap her collar, examine Lilu, and then inject her with a drug to wake her.

  • 69-year-old killed in Colorado wildfire may have been trying to save family memories

    He had “amassed thousands of pages of documents that he kept in safes, file cabinets, and boxes,” his family said.

  • Crosswalk installed in Delta after young girl's successful petition

    A new crosswalk has been installed across Central Avenue in Delta, B.C., after a successful petition by seven-year-old resident Arianne Dieleman. Arianne had proposed the crosswalk back in November 2020 when she was six years old, saying her brother Wesley had almost been hit crossing the road on their way to and from school. The City of Delta expedited Arianne's petition through a staff committee and approved the crosswalk in the 2021 budget. It was recently installed across the busy thoroughfa

  • Kate Middleton's 40th birthday portraits released: The future Queen in homage to Princess Diana

    By photographer Paolo Roversi the photos show the Duchess wearing Alexandra McQueen gowns and earrings that belonged to Prince William's late mother.

  • Sask. changes how hospitalizations are reported amid patient surge

    As COVID-19 hospitalizations soar, Saskatchewan has started to track, and report, patients that were admitted for virus-related illness and those admitted for other reasons separately.

  • Avalanche in Colorado mountains kills 2 snowshoers and dog

    ALMA, Colo. (AP) — Two people snowshoeing in the mountains of Colorado were killed in an avalanche over the weekend, authorities said. Their bodies and the body of their dog were found buried near Hoosier Pass in central Colorado by searchers using an avalanche rescue dog, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said Sunday. Summit County Coroner Regan Wood identified the victims Monday as Hannah Nash, 25, and Drake Oversen, 35, both of Colorado Springs. The cause of death was listed as blunt

  • Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp

  • Duchess of Cambridge personally thanks well-wishers for birthday messages

    The duchess has celebrated her 40th birthday.

  • Olympics-James and Radford headline Canada's Olympic figure skating team

    Radford, a two-time world champion with former partner Meagan Duhamel, and James contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice earlier this week. Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, who won gold, earned the other pairs spot.

  • Heavy rain, rising temperatures could mean floods on Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

    VICTORIA — The agency that monitors British Columbia's waterways is warning of "minor to significant flooding" on B.C.'s Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island as warming temperatures and persistent rain melt heavy snow. The River Forecast Centre says in a high streamflow advisory that a significant weather pattern change will occur this week and cause rapid rises in creeks and rivers, especially at low and mid-elevation watersheds on the coast. Rivers are expected to begin rising Tuesday and likel

  • Here's how Nova Scotia's relaunched paid sick leave program will work

    The Nova Scotia government's updated paid sick leave program launches today, and will now include people waiting on rapid tests and those who need time off work to get a booster shot, says the province's minister of labour, skills and immigration. Employers can apply online, and the program is expected to open later today. The province announced in December that it would relaunch its paid sick leave program to deal with the fourth wave of the pandemic. Nova Scotians who miss work between Dec. 20

  • Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil

    Europe's Big Oil companies are planning to spend their windfall from high energy prices on becoming Small Oil. But unlike any other time in their history, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies, Equinor and Italy's Eni are focusing on returning as much cash as possible to shareholders to keep them sweet as they begin a risky shift towards low-carbon and renewable energy. "All of the large oil companies are managing decline to a degree," by shifting to fields that provide larger investment returns for shareholders and leaving more mature assets behind, said Ben Cook, portfolio manager with BP Capital Fund Advisors.

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little