ATM volleyball wins district title. Plus more district champions and McCarthy golf sets mark

The ATM girls’ volleyball team defeated Reagan 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 to win the District 16-5A Championship.

Freshman Violette Zayas had 10 kills, 8 services points and 11 digs, and senior Silvia Fernandez totaled 24 digs and 3 aces. Sophomore Irina Yershova recorded 9 service points and 6 kills.

The Sharks (16-3) advance to a region quarterfinal. Reagan does, too. The Bison (16-7) reached the district final by beating Homestead and Hialeah. ATM beat Central and TERRA in the earlier rounds.

This marks the fourth district title for ATM girls’ volleyball. The Sharks host district runner-up Archbishop McCarthy on Wednesday in that region quarterfinal.

The Doral Academy girls’ volleyball team won the District 15-7A title by defeating Miami High 25-19, 25-23, 25-16.

The Firebirds were led by Ainhoa Molleja (7 kills, 2 blocks), Erin McMullen (5 kills, 7 blocks) and Angelin Vazquez (19 digs, 2 aces).

It marks the program’s third district title (2015, 2021, 2022).

Doral (18-7) advances to a region quarterfinal on Wednesday. Miami High (20-4) also reached a regional quarterfinal by beating Coral Gables in a district semifinal. In the other semifinal, Doral beat Barbara Goleman.

The Gulliver Prep girls’ volleyball team won its first district title since 2017, defeating St. Brendan 25-16, 25-20, 25-21 in the District 16-4A finals.

Hailey Brenner led with 11 kills, followed by Lia Gonzalez with 10 kills. Jackie Taylor totaled 8 kills and 3 blocks, and Maya Pace had 28 assists and 10 digs. Sophia Wong recorded with 22 digs and 4 aces. Catalina Palazio added 15 digs, and Carolina Alfonso had 6 digs and 1 ace.

The Raiders (24-3) reach a region quarterfinal, playing Lasalle on Tuesday.

Down two sets to none, Palmer Trinity rallied to win the next three sets for the District 16-3A title. Pembroke Pines Charter did the same against Archbishop McCarthy for the District 15-5A title, and so did Ferguson against Palmetto for the District 16-7A title.

Also exciting district championship wins for Archbishop Carroll, Dade Christian, Divine Savior, NSU University, Cardinal Gibbons and Cypress Bay.

District 16-2A: Championship: Archbishop Carroll d. True North Academy 25-15, 18-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-9: Second seed Bulldogs (10-9) defeated top seed True North (16-9). In semifinals, AC beat Westwood Christian, and TN beat Miami Christian.

District 15-2A: Championship: Dade Christian d. Sheridan Hills 30-28, 11-25, 13-25, 25-19, 15-7: Top seed Crusaders (11-4) defeated third seed Sharks (5-9). In semifinals, DC beat Academy for Innovative Education, and SH beat Hebrew Academy.

District 14-2A: Championship: Boca Raton Christian d. Sagemont 25-9, 25-11, 25-17: Top seed Blazers (21-4) defeated second seed Lions (14-7). In semifinals, BRC beat Donna Klein Jewish Academy-Boca Raton, and Sagemont beat Highlands Christian.

District 16-3A Championship: Palmer Trinity d. Coral Shores 24-26, 21-25, 25-50, 25-6, 15-12: Top seed Falcons (12-8) defeated third seed Hurricanes (8-8). In semifinals, PT beat Somerset Academy Silver Palms-Miami, and CS beat Somerset Academy South-Homestead after beating Marathon.

District 15-3A: Championship: Westminster Christian d. Ransom Everglades 25-15, 25-16, 25-12: Top seed Warriors (23-0) defeated second seed Raiders (15-10). In semifinals, WC beat Carrollton, and RE beat Riviera Prep after beating Archimedean.

District 14-3A: Championship: Divine Savior d. Chaminade-Madonna 23-25, 28-26, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13: Top seed Sharks (23-4) defeated second seed Lions (19-4). In semifinals, DS beat Hialeah Educational Academy (after beating International Studios), and C-M beat Miami Country Day (after beating JC Bermudez).

District 13-3A: Championship: NSU University d. Westminster Academy three sets to two: Second seed Sharks (7-19) defeated top seed Lions (12-11). In semifinals, NSU beat David Posnack Jewish Day, and WA beat Avant Garde Academy.

District 16-4A: Championship: Gulliver Prep d. St. Brendan 26-16, 25-20, 25-21: Top seed Raiders (24-3) defeated second seed Sabres (17-6). In semifinals, GP beat Key West, and St. Brendan beat Killian.

District 16-4A: Semifinal: Gulliver Prep d. Key West 25-12, 25-19, 25-16: Jackie Taylor 12 kills, 7 blocks; Lia Gonzalez 10 kills, 2 blocks; Maya Pace 27 assists; Sophia Wong 11 digs.

District 16-4A: Semifinal: St. Brendan d. Killian 25-14, 25-8, 25-13: Ana Sofia Tobar 7 kills, 6 digs and serve receive; Annelise Alvarez 8 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs and serve receive; Jordan Medina 7 kills, 2 aces, 1 block, 3 defensive stats; Sofia Sanchez 30 assists, 2 aces; Nikki Baltodano 10 digs and serve receive, 2 aces; Mia Ortiz 4 kills; Emelee Lopez 7 kills, 4 digs. StB (17-5).

District 15-4A: Championship: LaSalle d. MAST 23-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18: Second seed Royal Lions (11-11) defeated top seed Makos (9-4). In semifinals, LaS beat SLAM after beating Miami Springs, and MAST beat iMater Charter.

District 14-4A: Championship: Cardinal Gibbons d. Mater Lakes Academy 20-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13: Top seed Chiefs (14-10) defeated second seed Bears (18-9). In semifinals, CG beat Monsignor Pace, and MLA beat Pine Crest after beating Franklin Academy.

District 13-4A: Championship: Coral Springs Charter d. Calvary Christian 27-25, 25-21, 25-19: Second seed Panthers (17-4) defeated top seed Eagles (14-7). In semifinals, CSC beat North Broward Prep after beating Dreyfoos School of the Arts, and CC beat Pompano Beach.

District 15-5A: Championship: Pembroke Pines Charter d. Archbishop McCarthy 15-25, 13-25, 25-18, 25-7, 15-10: Second seed Jaguars (13-10) defeated top seed Mavericks (16-10). In semifinals, PPC beat Hollywood Hills, and AM beat Norland.

District 14-5A: Championship: Suncoast-Riviera Beach d. American Heritage-Plantation 18-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-14: Top seed Chargers (13-5) defeated second seed Patriots (11-7). In semifinals, Suncoast beat Boynton Beach, and AH beat Northeast.

District 16-6A: Championship: Lourdes d. Southwest 26-24, 25-20, 25-15: Top seed Bobcats (19-7) defeated second seed Eagles (13-14). In semifinals, Lourdes beat Miami Beach, and SW beat Mater Academy Charter after beating Coral Park.

District 15-6A: Championship: Cooper City d. Nova 25-14, 25-4, 25-17: Top seed Cowboys (10-10) defeated seventh seed Titans (3-14). In semifinals, CC beat Everglades, and Nova beat McArthur after beating South Broward.

District 14-6A: Championship: St. Thomas Aquinas d. Piper 25-20, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16: Top seed Raiders (15-12) defeated second seed Paladins (18-6). In semifinals, StA beat Piper, and SP beat Fort Lauderdale after beating Boyd Anderson.

District 16-7A: Championship: Ferguson d. Palmetto 21-25, 23-25, 28-26, 25-22, 15-11: Top seed Falcons (18-7) defeated third seed Panthers (11-14). In semifinals, Ferguson beat Braddock, and Palmetto beat Coral Reef.

District 14-7A: Championship: Cypress Bay d. Western 24-26, 25-19, 26-24, 22-25, 15-12: Top seed Lightning (13-10) defeated second seed Wildcats (13-10). In semifinals, CB beat Flanagan, and Western beat West Broward.

District 13-7A: Championship: Boca Raton d. Stoneman Douglas 25-18, 25-17, 25-22: Top seed Bobcats (20-1) defeated second Eagles (10-4). In semifinals, BR beat Monarch, and SD beat Spanish River-Boca Raton.

In a close battle, the Archbishop McCarthy boys’ golf team set a record in edging Pine Crest 141-142 at Palm-Aire Palms Course (par 36) in Pompano Beach.

The 141 was a 9-hole school record for the Mavericks.

The historic mark was led by junior Brett Moore, who shot 4-under 32. That was his fifth round under par this season.

