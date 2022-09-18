Atletico 0-2 Real Madrid LIVE! Valverde goal - LaLiga match stream, latest score updates today

(REUTERS)
Atletico vs Real Madrid - LIVE!

One of the biggest games in European football takes place tonight at the Wanda Metropolitano as the two Madrid giants face off in LaLiga. Atleti have had a solid start to the season and already sit five points off their city rivals, who boast a perfect record after five games. Atleti, though, won the same fixture last season, their first derby win in five years.

Atleti will also be boosted by the absence of Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid striker suffered an injury against Celtic earlier this month and subsequently missed victories over Mallorca and RB Leipzig, so Rodrygo, Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior should again start up front.

Jan Oblak has been passed fit, but Atleti will be missing a handful of players in what is expected to be a tight, and fierce, derby clash. Follow the game LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog below!

Atletico vs Real Madrid highlights

  • GOAL! Valverde doubles up!

  • GOAL! Rodrygo with the opener

  • How to watch for free: ITV4

  • Score prediction

Club Atlético de Madrid 0 - 2 Real Madrid CF

21:13 , Alex Young

50min: A slow start to the second half, Atleti have certainly lost their mojo.

21:08 , Alex Young

46min: Back underway.

21:00 , Alex Young

Rodrygo and Valverde look to have settled this derby. Atleti started well but that soon fizzled out. It’s been pretty desperate since.

(REUTERS)
Half-time!

20:50 , Alex Young

48min: That’s your lot for now.

20:48 , Alex Young

45min: Two minutes added on.

20:46 , Alex Young

43min: An appalling dive by Vinicius, who claims to have been struck by Mandava’s elbow, but the arm barely touched his chest.

Mandava is on a yellow.

20:44 , Alex Young

42min: De Paul tries his luck from 30 yards, but it’s easy for Courtois.

Atleti’s fast start feels a long time ago now. Real Madrid in full control.

GOAL!

20:39 , Alex Young

37min: Is this game over already?

Modric sets Vinicius Jr off down the left, and he drives into the area, hits the post and Valverde lashes the rebound home.

20:36 , Alex Young

33min: Mendy is booked for a late challenge on Koke. The Atleti mand doesn’t half make a meal of it, but it’s a clear foul, despite Kroos’ claims otherwise.

20:28 , Alex Young

26min: Another half chance for Atleti has Kondogbia beats his man at the corner for a header. Its sails over, he should have done better.

20:27 , Alex Young

24min: It’s getting very tense here. Felipe and Llorente double team Vinicius, and Felipe looks to have clattered the striker on the way down, though accidentally.

GOAL!

20:21 , Alex Young

19min: One chance, one shot, one goal! It's been all Atleti but Rodrygo finishes off a superb move to give the visitors the lead.

And they all dance at the corner flag.

20:20 , Alex Young

17min: Woof! A thunderous strike from Kondogbia from around 35 yards whistles past Courtois’s post.

20:15 , Alex Young

13min: Felix denied by a player on the line after Real Madrid fail to deal with a corner delivery!

20:14 , Alex Young

12min: Carrasco darts forward from left-back, is found around 30 yards out and skips into the area and fires a shot into the near side netting.

The hosts on top.

20:13 , Alex Young

11min: This time Felix is the target at the back post, Griezmann with the searching cross which has just a tad too much spice on it.

20:11 , Alex Young

8min: Atletico will be happy with their start, as they look to control possession.

Felipe goes close with a header, though he perhaps should have sent his attempt back across goal with Felix running in.

20:07 , Alex Young

4min: Players are already clashing. We’ve had two flare ups and we haven’t even reached five minutes. This time it’s Koko on Valverde.

Kick-off!

20:02 , Alex Young

1min: We are up and running at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Score prediction

19:44 , Alex Young

Two big boosts for Atletico Madrid with Oblak and Griezmann starting, while Real Madrid are, as expected, missing Benzema.

The hosts were poor in a midweek loss to Bayer Leverkusen but have otherwise improved of late after a slow start to the season. Real Madrid have been in imperious form, yet to drop points either domestically or in Europe.

Atleti, as ever, will pose a significant threat but I am backing the visitors' superior strength to shine through and secure a narrow 2-1 win.

19:30 , Alex Young

Disgraceful scenes outside the stadium allegedly tonight.

19:15 , Alex Young

Kick-off in 45 minutes.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

18:56 , Alex Young

So, this is a bit of a surprise. Diego Simone has perhaps put his foot down and starts the loanee despite the ongoing dispute with Barcelona.

Simeone does, though, have his top goalkeeper back as Oblak recovers from a knock. Ivo Grbic has taken his place in the last two games: a 4-1 win over Celta Vigo and Tuesday's 2-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Atletico XI

18:43 , Alex Young

Griezmann starts!

Real Madrid XI

18:23 , Alex Young

Early team news from the champs.

Griezmann’s part-time role

18:11 , Alex Young

Once again it seems likely that forward Antoine Griezmann will be limited to playing the final half hour tonight because of a dispute between Atletico and Barcelona regarding his loan deal.

Atletico has apparently asked Simeone to limit the minutes Griezmann plays in an attempt to avoid having to pay Barcelona €40millon stipulated in his loan contract if he played more than half the available minutes. Barcelona says that Atletico should already pay the sum after the player played more than half the games last season, mostly as a starter.

Atletico has a different interpretation of the loan deal that is in its second season. It seemingly is trying to reduce the overall average of Griezmann's playing time to less than 45 minutes per game by the end of the season.

Atletico club president Enrique Cerezo said his club was not in talks to renegotiate the deal with Barcelona, which has threatened to take its league rival to court.

"I think on the Griezmman issue it is all very clear and everyone knows or imagines what is going on," Cerezo said Wednesday. "Until this is completely resolved, if indeed there is something to solve, we will remain at this same point."

Griezmann has produced in his limited role, scoring three goals despite not playing more than 30 minutes in all seven of his appearances. Atletico's other playmaker, Joao Felix, has yet to score this season. Alvaro Morata, a former Madrid striker, has also scored three times and will most likely start.

(REUTERS)
Vinicius Jr criticised for... dancing?!

17:51 , Alex Young

An interesting, and rather ugly, backdrop to this game is the racism storm surrounding Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

The striker has faced remarkably criticism for his dancing goal celebrations and the club were moved to issue a statement in defence of the player after a guest on a televised sports talk show reportedly said Vinicius, who is Black, should stop "doing the monkey."

The club said in the statement on Friday that it "rejects all types of racist and xenophobic expression and behaviour in soccer, sports and life in general, such as the regrettable and unfortunate comments in recent hours directed toward our player Vinicius Junior."

The club added it would take legal action against anyone who used racist language against its player.

The debate regarding Vinicius' goal celebrations was sparked after Atletico Madrid's Koke Resurreccion said "there could be trouble" if the Madrid forward dances after a goal on Sunday in the Madrid derby to be played at Atletico's stadium.

(REUTERS)
How to watch for free

17:43 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be shown live for FREE on ITV4, with coverage starting at 7.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Premier Sports 2 will also cover the game for subscribers.

Live stream: The derby will be shown live online via the ITV Hub plus on the subscription services LaLiga TV and the Premier Player.

Welcome

17:39 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Kick-off at the Wanda Metropolitano is at 8pm BST.

Stick with us.

(Getty Images)
