Atletico vs Real Madrid live stream: How can I watch LaLiga derby for FREE on TV in UK today?

Atletico and Real Madrid collide in a huge derby to headline the latest round of LaLiga action on Sunday night.

It’s been a flying start to the campaign from Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos as they bid to take back the title from arch-rivals Barcelona, with five wins out of five so far domestically, a victorious start in the Champions League and England’s Jude Bellingham already firmly entrenched as their latest superstar.

Real head to the Estadio Metropolitano this evening confident of maintaining that 100 per cent record against an Atletico team that sit seventh after two wins so far this term but with a game in hand on most of their rivals.

Diego Simeone’s men followed a 7-0 drubbing of Rayo Vallecano with a torrid loss to Valencia and midweek Champions League draw with Lazio in which they conceded a last-gasp equaliser to a goalkeeper.

Bellingham and Vinicius Junior have both been declared fit for Real after initial question marks over their participation in this game, in a massive boost for Ancelotti.

Where to watch Atletico vs Real Madrid

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s Madrid derby will be shown live and free to air on ITV4, with coverage starting at 7:30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: You can also watch the action unfold live and for free online via the ITV website and ITVX app.