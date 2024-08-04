Atletico Madrid willing to match Valencia’s demands for 21-year-old Plan B target

Atletico Madrid have been working around the clock to convince Conor Gallagher to join the club. Chelsea are trying to keep the 24-year-old midfielder, although they have accepted an offer of €40m from Los Colchoneros.

All that remains for Atleti to complete a deal is Gallagher’s approval. Once that comes, they can proceed with medical tests and the signing of his contract. The decision should come in the next 24 hours.

If Gallagher decides not to join, it would be a blow for Atleti. However, they have already identified a Plan B target: Javi Guerra, as reported by Relevo.

💣🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: Atlético Madrid wants Javi Guerra. They agree to pay €25m and a percentage of a future sale. If the Gallagher deal falls through, they will make an official offer. [🎖️: @sanchis14 & @MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/H4NsHJkOVV — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 4, 2024

Atleti are willing to pay €25m all-in to sign Guerra, which would match the demands set by Valencia and its majority shareholder, Peter Lim. Furthermore, they are also willing to include a sell-on clause, something that is non-negotiable for Los Che. It’s also reported that a move could still be made even if Gallagher is signed.

Girona have been favourites to sign Guerra this summer, having already had three offers rejected by Valencia. They’re said to be weighing up a fourth bid, but if they wait too long, Atletico Madrid could strike.