Atletico Madrid want to sign Man United forward Marcus Rashford on loan

Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford is set to dominate headlines ahead of the January transfer window after his bombshell revelation regarding his future.

In an interview relayed by The Peoples Person, the Mancunian revealed that he is open to leaving his boyhood club in order to enjoy a new challenge.

His latest comments coupled with the fact that head coach Ruben Amorim dropped him for the all-important Manchester derby at the weekend seems to suggest an exit is highly likely whether in January or next summer.

A move to Spain has been mooted but long-term admirers Barcelona have been ruled out due to the United No 10’s massive wages and the Catalan giants’ own economic difficulties.

Atletico want Rashford on loan

TBR Football have now claimed that Atletico Madrid are open to a sensational loan approach for the Englishman but whether the Red Devils accept remains to be seen.

The England international would love to play in La Liga and a move to Real Madrid or Barca would please him but both giants are not interested in the United forward currently.

“TBR Football are able to exclusively confirm that Marcus Rashford is attracting a prospective loan offer from Atletico Madrid as he looks to be heading towards the exit door at Old Trafford.

“The Wythenshawe-born winger dreams of playing in Spain, however, potential transfers to either Real Madrid or Barcelona do not lie in his destiny.

“So far, both Spanish giants have shown no interest in signing Rashford, with Diego Simeone’s side looking like the only possible option he has if he wishes to play his football in La Liga.”

Will INEOS accept?

The report also mentions that the 27-year-old has been offered to the likes of Bayern Munich and Fenerbahce while Arsenal and Chelsea have no plans of going after the United academy graduate.

Either way, INEOS would prefer to move him on to a club abroad in a straight sale in order to recoup a sizeable fee which would count as pure profit owing to the forward’s homegrown status.

However, TBR does not mention whether the approach will be made in January or next summer nor does it include details of whether the initial loan offer will include an option or obligation to buy and for what amount.

Rashford’s current deal with United is valid until 2028 with his current market value standing at €55 million according to Transfermarkt.

The player’s comments does make it clear than a separation is the best outcome for both parties but United should negotiate it at their own terms instead of agreeing a cut-price sale or just a simple loan.

