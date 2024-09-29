Atletico vs Real Madrid: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

The first Madrid derby of the season takes place this weekend with both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid looking to continue their strong starts to the season.

The big news heading into the game is the absence of Kylian Mbappe, who has been ruled out with a thigh injury suffered in Real’s 3-2 win over Alaves on Tuesday night, in which he scored. Endrick could fill his role up top, or Carlo Ancelotti may push Jude Bellingham further forward and slot Luka Modric into midfield.

Real are currently second in the table, four points behind Barcelona, and are aiming to extend their unbeaten La Liga run to 40 games. Fittingly, the last team to beat them is their opponents this weekend, cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid, who overcame Celta Vigo on Thursday night thanks to a last-gasp equaliser from Julian Alvarez.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid is scheduled for a 8pm BST kick-off on Sunday September 29, 2024.

The match will take place at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV 4 and Premier Sports 1.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Free highlights: The ITV and Premier Sports apps and YouTube channels will show highlights

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid team news

Atletico have no fresh injury concerns heading into the game, with Pablo Barrios the only absentee for Diego Simeone.

In addition to Mbappe, Carlo Ancelotti continues to be without Eduardo Camavinga, Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos and David Alaba.

Blow: Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of the Madrid derby with a thigh injury (AFP via Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid prediction

Atletico won two derbies last season, and are usually a formidable force in front of their own fans.

Real are used to spoiling their party though, but the absence of Mbappe may prove to be too much to secure the win this time.

2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Atletico Madrid wins: 59

Draws: 61

Real Madrid wins: 116

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match odds

Atletico Madrid to win: 7/4

Draw: 9/4

Real Madrid to win: 17/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).