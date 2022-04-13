Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City live stream: How can I watch Champions League game live on TV in UK today?

(ES Composite)

Atletico Madrid face the unenviable task of having to beat Manchester City today to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

After Kevin De Bruyne broke the LaLiga side’s resistance in the first leg last week, the Premier League leaders have the advantage in front of a depleted Wanda Metropolitano crowd.

City kept up the intensity with a thrilling 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the build-up to this trip whereas Atleti fell to a defeat away at Mallorca, putting their qualification for next season’s Champions League in doubt.

Diego Simeone’s side have already seen off Manchester United and very nearly pulled off a comeback against Liverpool earlier in the campaign while at home - and will give their all to produce an upset tonight.

With kick-off at 8pm BST, here are all the details for tuning into the match...

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 2 and Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.