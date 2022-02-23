Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Jonathan Gorrie
·2 min read
Manchester United travel to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of an intriguing Champions League last-16 tie tonight.

With neither side at the level we’d have been accustomed to a number of years ago, chaos is likely to emerge over control as two of European football’s heavyweights meet in the Spanish capital.

While reducing a game of such magnitude down to one player might seem churlish, it’s hard to ignore the looming figure of Cristiano Ronaldo. So often the thorn in Atletico’s side, few would bet against him causing the LaLiga giants trouble again.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time tonight - Wednesday February 23, 2022.

The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid will host the contest.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the action unfold online through the BT Sport website or app.

LIVE coverage: You can also follow all of the action through Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE match blog.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United team news

Diego Simeone’s side have a number of concerns heading into the game,

None of Antoine Griezmann, Koke or Yannick Carrasco were involved in a recent training session while there are doubts about the full match fitness of Luis Suarez.

United will be without Edinson Cavani. The striker has been struggling with a groin problem and has not travelled with the squad to Spain.

After the bruising 4-2 win over Leeds on Sunday, Ralf Rangnick has kept his cards close to his chest about other fitness issues.

Phil Jones is now eligible to play for United in Europe after being added to their Champions League squad. Raphael Varane made his return from injury off the bench at Elland Road and is fit again.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United prediction

Very difficult to call but, while United have barely been convincing at times, Ralf Rangnick’s side do have the quality in attacking areas to cause an unusually leaky Atletico defence problems.

Man United to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Atletico Madrid wins: 0

Draws: 1

Man United wins: 1

