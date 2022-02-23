Atletico Madrid vs Man United live stream: How can I watch Champions League game live on TV in UK today?

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United return to Champions League action on Wednesday evening with a trip to La Liga champions, Atletico Madrid.

While Ralf Rangnick’s side haven’t always convinced since he took over, United are in a promising run of form and are taking on an Atletico side who have struggled since winning the league last season.

Diego Simeone’s team might have a reputation for being one of the most defensively resolute teams on the continent but few would doubt the steeliness that has so often defined them has rusted away of late.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Spanish capital is also just too big to ignore. So often the thorn in Atletico’s side, it’s another fascinating subplot to keep an eye on.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through the BT Sport App.

LIVE coverage: You can follow all of the action through Standard Sport’s LIVE match blog.