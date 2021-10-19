Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight

Mohamed Salah warms up before kick-off (Getty)

Liverpool head into their third Champions League group stage match high on confidence after a fine run of form, but they face their toughest test in Europe this season as they face Atletico Madrid. The Spanish champions have been in solid, if unspectacular, form this term - taking four points from the two group games so far and fourth in LaLiga, three points off top spot.

Notably, Atleti also knocked the Reds out of this competition when they were holders in 2020, something Jurgen Klopp’s team will be keen to put right. However, they also have extremely good memories of the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium - as they beat Tottenham on this ground to win the Champions League the campaign prior.

Liverpool come into the game off the back of a five-goal thumping of Watford at the weekend, where Mohamed Salah once more showed his immense current form with a spectacular solo goal. This is the first of two successive encounters between the sides in the group stage, which could dictate who progresses as group winners. Follow all the match action below as Atletico Madrid host Liverpool.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Liverpool top of Group B with Atletico second

Atletico: Oblak; Felipe, Kondogbia, Hermoso; Trippier, Lemar, Koke, De Paul, Carrasco; Felix, Griezmann

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Atletico 0 - 0 Liverpool

20:03 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Yannick Carrasco and Kieran Trippier join the Liverpool team in taking the knee before the match gets underway. Liverpool then get the ball rolling and send it out of play with a diagonal ball that goes over the head of Sadio Mane.

Atletico vs Liverpool

19:59 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. Liverpool won the 2019 Champions League at this stadium in a final vs Tottenham but lost to Atletico when they returned in the last 16 the following year.

Jordan Henderson leads out the Reds. If they win tonight Liverpool will have a five point lead at the top of Group B and one foot in the knockout stages.

The man in form

19:55 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah has scored in each of his last five away Champions League games. It’s the longest such scoring streak in Liverpool’s history.

(Getty Images)

19:52 , Michael Jones

Manchester City cruised to a commanding win over Club Brugge in the Champions League as Pep Guardiola’s side picked up a valuable three points in Group A.

Here are five things we learned:

Diego Simeone on Liverpool

19:49 , Michael Jones

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone spoke about the threat that Liverpool pose this evening and how good they are to watch. He said:

They are going through a fantastic spell of football, they seem to have a different rhythm, and it is a pleasure to see them play, “They have no fear to leave spaces at the back. They press high, play a high line, have speed.”

Atletico vs Liverpool

19:46 , Michael Jones

Atlético’s last Champions League defeat in their own stadium came at the hands of English opposition – with Michy Batshuayi’s late winner ensuring Antonio Conte’s Chelsea left with all three points in September 2017.

Can Liverpool inflict another defeat on the La Liga champions tonight?

19:44 , Michael Jones

Manchester City romped to victory with swagger and plenty of style in Belgium on Tuesday night to sink Club Brugge 5-1 and reassert themselves in Group A of the Champions League. Here is how the players rated:

Atletico vs Liverpool

19:42 , Michael Jones

Reaction from Manchester City’s big win to come but the focus moves over to Spain where Liverpool are taking on Atletico in Madrid. The only change for Liverpool from last weekend’s win over Watford sees Alisson replace Kelleher in goal.

Here are the line-ups:

Atletico XI: Oblak; Felipe, Kondogbia, Hermoso; Trippier, Lemar, Koke, De Paul, Carrasco; Felix, Griezmann

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Full-time: Club Brugge 1 - 5 Man City

19:40 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: A great win for Manchester City. They dominated the game for 75 minutes before taking their foot off the gas and letting Club Brugge score a consolation goal.

Other than that the performance was exceptional from Pep Guardiola’s side who move to the top of Group A, at least until the result of PSG vs RB Leipzig comes in.

Club Brugge 1 - 5 Man City

19:37 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play. City win a corner and Gundogan floats it deep into the area towards Mahrez. He brings it down and chips a pass back into the middle where Ake wins the header and sends it over the crossbar.

Club Brugge 1 - 5 Man City

19:33 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Manchester City have had 18 shots so far this evening, eight of those have been on target and they’ve converted five of them into goals. It’s been a great night for Pep Guardiola’s men. Their only blemish is not keeping a clean sheet.

GOAL! Club Brugge 1 - 5 Man City (Mahrez, 84’)⚽️

19:29 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Man City respond immediately and Mahrez gets his second goal of the night! Fernandinho flicks the ball over the top of the Brugge defence as Mahrez makes a run in behind. He times it perfectly staying onside and only has Mignolet to beat. Sterling is up with him but Mahrez doesn’t need the help and smokes a shot past the goalkeeper.

GOAL! Club Brugge 1 - 4 Man City (Vanaken, 81’)⚽️

19:26 , Michael Jones

81 mins: They’ve got one back! Hans Vanaken scores again for Club Brugge as the attack down City’s left side again. Van der Brempt drives the ball to the side of the box and passes it into the middle. Vormer gets a touch to the ball and knocks it into the path of Vanaken who turns the ball coolly into the net. Good goal.

Club Brugge 0 - 4 Man City

19:24 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Save! De Ketelaere comes close to scoring a consolation goal for Brugge as the cross comes into the box from the right side. He shifts away from Walker and meets the pass with a diving header. He strikes it well but Ederson leaps to his left and pushes the ball wide of the post.

Club Brugge 0 - 4 Man City

19:22 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Ederson comes racing off his line to stop Noa Lang getting on the end of a through ball in the box.

Man City then fly up the pitchwith Gundogan playing Sterling in behind the right-back. He carries the ball into the box has a shot stopped by Mignolet then fires the rebound into the near side netting.

Club Brugge 0 - 4 Man City

19:17 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Rodri’s night is over too as on comes Fernandinho for Manchester City. They’re enjoying themselves out there now. The hard work has been done, the game has been won, it’s now just a matter of how many goals City want to get.

Club Brugge 0 - 4 Man City

19:16 , Michael Jones

70 mins: Chance! It’s Sterling and Palmer combining again. The ball comes over the top and Palmer brings it under control he lays it off to Sterling who shoots first time and pulls his effort narrowly wide of the back post.

GOAL! Club Brugge 0 - 4 Man City (Palmer, 67’)⚽️

19:12 , Michael Jones

67 mins: A first Champions League goal for Cole Palmer! The 19-year-old makes this look so easy. Raheem Sterling drives the ball down the left wing before squaring it to the edge of the box where Palmer is waiting. He stops it dead with his right foot and then curls it expertly into the near bottom corner with his left one. Good finish.

Club Brugge 0 - 3 Man City

19:11 , Michael Jones

65 mins: More substitutions from Pep Guardiola. Cole Palmer is on for Kevin De Bruyne who gets a round of applause from the crowd as he leaves the pitch. Raheem Sterling is also on replacing Phil Foden.

Club Brugge 0 - 3 Man City

19:07 , Michael Jones

62 mins: City win a free kick just outside the right corner of the box. Mahrez and De Bruyne are over the dead ball. There’s a bit of a discussion and then Mahrez sweeps a left-footed strike around the wall. The shot is high and doesn’t dip in time, going over the crossbar without troubling Mignolet in goal.

Club Brugge 0 - 3 Man City

19:05 , Michael Jones

59 mins: Grealish attempts to dribble his way into the box from the left side. He passes the ball to Gundogan on the edge of the box and wants it back but Mata sticks out a leg to deflect the return pass.

City regain possession and send it into the middle of the final third to Foden. He turns on the ball and hits through pass into Cancelo on the overlap. Cancelo loads up to shoot but gets flagged offside.

Club Brugge 0 - 3 Man City

19:02 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Foden strikes one from range but his shot is always rising and goes over the crossbar.

Now the changes comes from both managers. Club Brugge bring on Ruud Vormer and Ignace Van der Brempt for Kamal Sowah and Mats Rits whilst Pep Guardiola brings on Nathan Ake and Ilkay Gundogan in place of Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva.

GOAL! Club Brugge 0 - 3 Man City (Walker, 53’)⚽️

18:58 , Michael Jones

53 mins: Glorious! Mahrez gets the ball out wide on the right hand side. Walker starts his run off the ball and drives inside towards the box. Mahrez passes it into De Bruyne as Walker runs past the midfielder. He draws out a defender and slots the ball into the box where Walker collects it. He shifts once to the right and then guides the ball into the far corner. Great move from Man City.

Club Brugge 0 - 2 Man City

18:56 , Michael Jones

49 mins: There’s been no changes at the break from either team. Nsoki gives the ball away to Bernardo who drives towards the box before slipping in a pass for Mahrez. He collects the ball in the right side of the area and backheels it to Bernardo who isn’t expecting a return pass and overruns it.

Second half: Club Brugge 0 - 2 Man City

18:53 , Michael Jones

Kick off: The home side get the game back underway. City had almost 70% possession in the first half and win the ball early here. Mahrez flies down the right wing and curls a low pass into the box. Grealish doesn’t quite get to the pass which flies through to Foden but he’s tackled by Hendry and Brugge get the ball clear.

Line-ups: Atletico vs Liverpool

18:48 , Michael Jones

Coming up after the conclusion of Club Brugge vs Manchester City, Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid in a big clash in Group B. Here’s a look at the line-ups:

Your Atleti starting XI 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/g2a2tUzzmZ — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 19, 2021

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴



How we line up for #ATMLIV 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 19, 2021

Mahrez on top form

18:44 , Michael Jones

Riyad Mahrez has scored six goals in his last seven Champions League matches, while the Algerian has scored more goals against Club Brugge than he has versus any other side in the competition, four goals in three games.

(Getty Images)

Cancelo finds the target

18:39 , Michael Jones

João Cancelo has scored in two of his last three Champions League matches, netting as many goals as he managed in his first 30 appearances in the competition.

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Club Brugge 0 - 2 Man City

18:35 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: A very dominant and professional performance from Manchester City sees them two goals up away from home. Club Brugge have hardly had a chance in front of goal and City’s sharp passing in the final third has been brilliant.

It’s been the perfect response from Pep Guardiola’s men after their defeat to PSG last time out.

Club Brugge 0 - 2 Man City

18:32 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Three minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half. Stanley Nsoki picked up a yellow card for his challenge on Mahrez too.

GOAL! Club Brugge 0 - 2 Man City (Mahrez, 43’)⚽️

18:31 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Mahrez converts from the spot! Mignolet dives to his left and Mahrez slots in into the opposite bottom corner. City double their lead.

Penalty to Man City!

18:30 , Michael Jones

Club Brugge 0 - 1 Man City

42 mins: Nsoki can’t believe what he’s just done. City quickly pass the ball across the edge of the box with their one-touch passes. The ball is played behind Nsoki and comes to Mahrez. He dribbles it into the box as the defender lunges in. The ball is gone and Nsoki whips Mahrez’s legs out from under him. Easy decision for the referee.

Club Brugge 0 - 1 Man City

18:27 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Brugge have another chance to send the ball into the box from a set piece as Sowah’s cross is blocked by Bernardo. De Ketelaere delivers the corner but it hits the top of Nsoki’s head and bounces out of play for a Man City throw in.

Club Brugge 0 - 1 Man City

18:23 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Sobol gets forward down the left wing and sparks some life into the Belgian crowd as his ball into the box is sent behind for a corner by Ruben Dias. Dias then wins the initial header as the corner ball is whipped into the box before a clearance sends City away on the counter.

Grealish looks to release Foden down the left side but he’s shoulder-to-shoulder with Sobol and can’t generate the pace needed to beat Mignolet to the ball.

Club Brugge 0 - 1 Man City

18:21 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Phil Foden’s pass for that goal was exceptional, it got Pep Guardiola off his feet with sheer delight.

Aymeric Laporte gives away a foul and picks up a yellow card but Walker deals with the free kick as De Ketelaere chips the set piece into the box.

GOAL! Club Brugge 0 - 1 Man City (Cancelo, 30’)⚽️

18:16 , Michael Jones

30 mins: City finally score! It’s a simple move in the end. Phil Foden flicks the ball over the top of the Brugge defence as Joao Cancelo makes a run inside. He brings the ball down onto his chest, shakes off a shouder barge from Kamal Sowah and pokes the ball underneath Mignolet to find the back of the net! Lovely move from Manchester City.

Club Brugge 0 - 0 Man City

18:15 , Michael Jones

29 mins: Chance! Foden carries the ball down the inside left challenge before slotting Bernardo into the box. He cuts the ball back through the legs of a defender and picks out De Bruyne. De Bruyne sets himself and fires a shot straight at Mignolet in goal who easily catches the ball.

Club Brugge 0 - 0 Man City

18:13 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Rodri flicks an early diagonal ball over to the right side of the box where Walker has made a decent run into the area. He wins the header and tries to knock the ball back to Grealish but Mignolet gets inbetween the ball and the player and plucks it out of the air.

Club Brugge 0 - 0 Man City

18:11 , Michael Jones

25 mins: Clinton Mata gets the first yellow card of the game for a late challenge on Bernardo Silva that hits the Portuguese in the face. It’s a heavy hit but Bernardo takes and is fine to play on.

Club Brugge 0 - 0 Man City

18:09 , Michael Jones

23 mins: A chance for Club Brugge to work the ball into the Man City final third. De Ketelaere draws a foul from Dias and wins a free kick over on the left wing. The set piece is whipped into the box with Stanley Nsoki the target but the ball comes too close to Ederson who clings on to it without too much trouble.

Club Brugge 0 - 0 Man City

18:07 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Man City are properly schooling Club Brugge at the minute. They’re making it almost impossible for the home side to get out of their own half before they win back the ball and attack again. Foden shimmies away from a tackle and slots a lovely pass into the left side of the box for the overlapping Joao Cancelo. He collects the ball and sends it into the six-yard box but neither Grealish nor De Bruyne can get to the pass and the attack dies down.

Club Brugge 0 - 0 Man City

18:04 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Here’s a glimpse of Club Brugge’s gameplan as they hit City on the counter-attack. A clearance it sent up to Charles De Ketelaere who fires a diagonal pass across to Noa Lang but Kyle Walker’s pace is enough for him to nip in front of the forward and win back the ball for City.

Club Brugge 0 - 0 Man City

18:01 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Jack Hendry fouls Foden and gives Man City a free kick over on the inside right. De Bruyne floats the set piece into the far side of the box where Aymeric Laporte has made a run past the defenders. He volleys the ball across the six-yard box and Rodri taps it in to score but once again City are denied by the offside flag.

Club Brugge 0 - 0 Man City

17:58 , Michael Jones

11 mins: Dias fires a long ball up the pitch and sends Grealish chasing after the ball. It bounces high as Grealish and Mata both attempt to win it. There’s a push into Mata’s back fro Grealish allowing the ball to drop into the box where the forward chips it over Simon Mignolet and scores!

The offside flag goes up, the whistle is blown and the referee awards Brugge a free kick for Grealish’s push on Mata. Not much going for that one.

Club Brugge 0 - 0 Man City

17:55 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Close! Bernardo Silva sends the ball up to De Bruyne on the edge of the box but he’s tackled and City get lucky as the ball flies out to Phil Foden. He plays a teasing ball into the six-yard box but the pass just evades a stretching De Bruyne and rolls wide of the back post.

Club Brugge 0 - 0 Man City

17:53 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Man City win a corner but play it short to De Bruyne. He gives it back to Mahrez who finds Grealish just outside the box. Mahrez stays out wide and gets the ball back as Grealish makes a run into the middle of the area. He sends in a cross but Brugge deal with it before it reaches Grealish.

Club Brugge 0 - 0 Man City

17:50 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Joao Cancelo flicks an aerial pass down the left wing and plays Jack Grealish in behind the lines. He’s met by Clinton Mata who sends the ball out of play for a City throw in.

Get put the ball back into play and knock it quickly around the edge of the box with sharp, one-touch passes. The ball comes to Mahrez who’s tackled by Eder Balanta. Mahrez goes down looking for a free kick but the referee lets play go on.

Club Brugge 0 - 0 Man City

17:47 , Michael Jones

Kick off: There’s a fine atmosphere inside the stadium. Lots of cheers and chants. The fans are up for this one for sure.

This will be a difficult task for Club Brugge but they’ve started their Champions League campaign strongly and will be confident enough to take something out of this match.

Manchester City get the ball rolling and knock the ball back to Ederson in goal. Ruben Dias then sends the ball up to Kevin De Bruyne who’s attempted pass out to Riyad Mahrez is intercepted by Edouard Sobol and Club Brugge take over possession.

Here come the teams

17:41 , Michael Jones

The players gather in the tunnel before kick off. Riyad Mahrez has good memories at this stadium scoring twice here on his Champions League debut for Leicester in September 2016.

The warm ups

17:36 , Michael Jones

10 minutes to go until kick off at the Jan Breydelstadion in Belgium. The warm ups are all done and the teams are ready to go.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Guardiola speaking to BT Sport

17:33 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola had a final say before kick off and answered the question whether this was a must-win game for Manchester City this evening. He replied:

This is a short competition, it’s not like the Premier League. It’s just six games [in the group], so when you don’t get results in one or two games it’s complicated. We know how tough this competition is, but we have four games left.”

De Bruyne on Club Brugge

17:30 , Michael Jones

Kevin De Bruyne also spoke to BT Sport about Man City’s opponents this evening saying:

I know they’re a really good team. They’ve been champions for many, many years in Belgium. The way they’ve started the group shows their quality. It’s the first occasion that I’m going back home and playing a game over there, so it’s going to be weird.”

17:27 , Michael Jones

Kevin De Bruyne has said he “understands” Raheem Sterling’s frustrations over his lack of game time at Manchester City.

Sterling made just his third Premier League start of the season in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Burnley but said before the match that he would be “open” to leaving the club and “go somewhere else for more game time”.

De Bruyne’s homecoming

17:23 , Michael Jones

Kevin De Bruyne returns to his native Belgium tonight for the first time since in a club fixture since he left Genk for Chelsea in 2012. He said:

I’m excited to go back home. Obviously people will always set the standard higher and higher because of what we’ve won in England in the past five or six years. People expect us to win the Champions League. We’ve not won it but we are trying. “Hopefully in my period here we can get one. It doesn’t define your legacy - maybe [it does] for people outside. I’m happy with what we’ve done as a club for the past six years.”

City’s 2020/21 Champions League run

17:20 , Michael Jones

In 2020/21 City ended a run of three successive quarter-final eliminations by going all the way to the Champions League final only to lose 1-0 to Chelsea at Porto’s Estádio do Dragão.

City had beaten Borussia Mönchengladbach (2-0 away, 2-0 home), Borussia Dortmund (2-1 home, 2-1 away) and PSG (2-1 away, 2-0 home) en route to the final after they finished first in Group C with 16 points, keeping five clean sheets and conceding just one goal – equalling the Champions League group stage record.

City have already conceded the same number of goals in the 2021/22 Champions League as in their 13 games in last season’s competition.

Fourth time’s the charm for Club Brugge

17:14 , Michael Jones

Club Brugge are making their fourth successive Champions League group stage appearance and ninth overall, three behind Anderlecht’s Belgian record.

In 2020/21, the Belgian side finished third behind Borussia Dortmund and Lazio but ahead of Zenit in Group F, picking up eight points to move into the Europa League.

But, they only lasted one round going out in the round of 32 to Dynamo Kyiv last season.

Guardiola on Rodri

17:10 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola says that Spanish midfielder Rodri has really improved his consistency for Man City as is now a crucial part of their midfielder but points out that there are still areas in which the 25-year-old can improve. He said:

What is important to be a holding midfield is to be always stable: 7, 8, 7, 8. It’s not nice to have a big 10 performance and then a 2 or 3. Maybe wingers or strikers can do it but for a holding midfielder it’s not good. "I think now he’s so stable, he’s always paying attention and he’s realising what we are looking for because sometimes you need time to understand what we are looking for. "We are more than satisfied. We knew it when we went to him at Atletico, he’s growing and hopefully he can be a better player. “It depends on him and if he opens his mind and understands what he has to do, because he still has the margin to be a better player and, hopefully, we can help him."

Man City’s European travels

17:05 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola’s team have won 12 of their last 18 away European matches with three draws and three defeats.

Before the loss in Paris on Matchday two the last away game they lost abroad came against Shakhtar Donetsk (1-2) on Matchday six of the group stage in the 2017/18 Champions League.

17:00 , Michael Jones

Manchester City return to Champions League action this evening as last season’s defeated finalists travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge in Group A.

Pep Guardiola’s side sit third in the standings after two rounds of matches following their opening win against RB Leipzig and defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last time out.

Man City vs Belgian teams

16:56 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have won five out of six games against Belgian clubs, most recently beating Lokeren in the 2003/04 Uefa Cup first round (3-2 at home then 1-0 away).

Their sole defeat by Belgian opponents was a 2-0 loss at Standard Liège in the 1978/79 Uefa Cup second round second leg, a tie they still won on aggregate.

Guardiola on Club Brugge and the last 16

16:53 , Michael Jones

Manchester City face the awkward situation of needing to win tonight to get their Champions League campaign back on track.

Champions League teams prefer to earn as many points as possible in the opening fixtures to ease the pressure heading into the back end of the group stage but after City lost to PSG last time out any more dropped points will leave them with a hill to climb.

Pep Guardiola spoke about earning as many points as possible from City’s remaining four fixtures and how he hopes to impose their style of play on Club Brugge this evening. He said:

What we have seen is physicality and they know what they have to do. They have a lot of quality up front. “We go there, we have four games left and 12 points to fight for to qualify for the last 16. This is the target and our mentality will be the same. We want to make them adjust and control the game with how we play."

City need to avoid defeat

16:47 , Michael Jones

As a manager Pep Guardiola has only lost back-to-back Champions League away matches once before.

His Bayern team were beaten 3-1 by Porto in the 2014/15 quarter-finals (progressing 7-4 on aggregate) before losing 3-0 at Barcelona in the semis.

If City lose tonight it will be the first time under Guardiola they have lost consecutive Champions League matches.

(Getty Images)

Group stage wobbles

16:43 , Michael Jones

The last time Manchester City lost a Champions League game prior to Matchday three was in 2018 when they were beaten in their opening match1-2 by Lyon.

Since then, City have navigated the group stages with relative ease but will need to win this evening to move back into the top two of Group A and get their campaign back on track.

Team changes - Club Brugge vs Man City

16:39 , Michael Jones

Club Brugge boss, Philippe Clement, names an unchanged side to the one that defeated RB Leipzig 2-1 back in September. Hans Vanaken captains the team with Charles De Ketelaere leading the line.

Pep Guardiola only makes one change to his starting XI that face PSG on matchday two. Phil Foden comes in to replace Raheem Sterling. However there are four players returning after missing the game or starting on the bench against Burnley at the weekend. Those being: Ederson, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish.

Line-ups - Club Brugge vs Man City

16:27 , Michael Jones

Club Brugge XI: Mignolet, Sobol, Balanta, Nsoki, Hendry, Lang, Sowah, Vanaken, Rits, Clinton Mata, De Ketelaere

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Grealish, Foden

Last time out

16:24 , Michael Jones

Manchester City were beaten in matchday two of this season’s Champions League when they travelled to Paris to take on PSG. Idrissa Gueye opened the scoring inside of 10 minutes and City weren’t able to respond despite having more possession and 18 shots at goal. Lionel Messi then sealed the points with a 74th minute strike to leave Pep Guardiola’s side third in Group A and needing to win this evening.

Just above them in the group are their opponents tonight: Club Brugge. The Belgian side drew their opening fixture 1-1 with PSG before coming from behind to seal a 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig last time out. Hans Vanaken cancelled out Christopher Nkunku’s opener before Mats Rits added a second just before half-time.

Early team news - Club Brugge vs Man City

16:16 , Michael Jones

Brazilian duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, who both missed Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burnley, are in contention to start for Manchester City after flying direct to Belgium from South America after last Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko have returned from injuries but Ferran Torres is absent after being injured on international duty last week.

Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker are expected to return to the line-up after starting Saturday’s match against Burnley on the bench, with Raheem Sterling and John Stones dropping out.

Club Brugge vs Man City

15:14 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are in Belgium this evening to take on Club Brugge in the Champions League. City sit third in Group A with three points from their opening two games, having thrashed RB Leipzig before being beaten by Paris Saint-Germain, and Pep Guardiola will be urging his team to earn another win here before the group stage’s midway point.

Brugge are second after drawing with PSG before beating Leipzig, and they are proving the surprise package of the group so far. The reigning Pro League champions are currently second in the Belgian table on goal difference behind Union Saint-Gilloise, and manager Philippe Clement can be pleased with a strong start to the season.

Asked if two-time Champions League winner Guardiola was an inspiration to him, Clement said at his pre-match press conference: “Of course he is. I have already indicated as much in many interviews. I like the way he makes his teams play and has done at different clubs. Maybe at some other point I will talk to him and I will also talk to him privately after the game.”