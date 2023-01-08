Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: How can I watch LaLiga for FREE on TV in UK today?

(Getty Images)

Barcelona head to Atletico Madrid on Sunday with concerns after a disappointing return to domestic action.

A draw with local rivals Espanyol at Camp Nou saw them relinquish their lead at the top of the LaLiga standings, before they toiled against third-division Intercity in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, losing the lead three times and needing extra time to advance.

To make matters worse, they will also be without Robert Lewandowski, who has been banned for three games after losing a red card appeal.

Atletico appear to have put their poor pre-World Cup form behind them with a more positive return to action, but still remain 11 points off Barcelona.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live for free on ITV4, with coverage starting at 7.30pm before an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.