Atletico Madrid reject chance to sign Barcelona defender due to ‘exorbitant wages’

Clement Lenglet is one of the players at FC Barcelona whose future needs to be resolved in the coming days.

Back after a loan spell at Aston Villa, the 29-year-old Frenchman has been doing pre-season under Hansi Flick while waiting for a resolution over his future.

The left-footed centre-back has played in both pre-season friendlies so far and impressed Flick & co., so much so that the possibility of him continuing at the club is not entirely ruled out.

At the same time, though, efforts are being made to find him a different club, with Atletico Madrid being touted as a possible destination.

Atletico Madrid reject chance to sign Lenglet

Indeed, earlier this week, it was suggested that Atletico Madrid were interested in signing Lenglet and had made contacts with his representatives as well as Barcelona.

However, now, AS has come forth with an update on the situation which seems to contradict what was reported initially.

According to the latest update, Lenglet’s services were offered to Atletico Madrid this summer as they are searching for defensive reinforcements.

Where will Lenglet play next season? (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

However, Los Rojiblancos quickly rejected the proposal as they are not in a position to sign him owing to his ‘exorbitant wages’ which go up to €16 million per year.

While it is true that Atletico Madrid remain in the market for a new defender despite signing Robin Le Normand, Lenglet is not in their plans.

What next for Lenglet?

While Lenglet has impressed Flick & co. in pre-season, keeping him at the club could be an unfeasible solution for Barcelona in their current financial situation, given that he would command €16 million in wages.

A loan move away with the Catalans covering a large portion of the salary would not be favoured either.

Saudi Arabian sides had shown an interest in signing the Frenchman in the past but he remains intent on continuing in Europe. So, it remains to be seen how the situation evolves.