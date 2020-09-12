Atletico Madrid boss Simeone tests positive for coronavirus

Diego Simeone has tested positive for coronavirus, Atletico Madrid have confirmed.

The 50-year-old Argentine is not displaying any symptoms, and will self-isolate at home in line with social distancing guidelines.

Simeone had been back in training with his side since last Monday ahead of the new La Liga season.

Atletico are scheduled to play Cadiz in a friendly game on Tuesday, ahead of their season opener at home to Granada on September 27.

A statement from the club said: "The first team, coaching staff and auxiliary personnel underwent tests on Friday as soon as they returned from training in Los Angeles de San Rafael after a positive test was returned by a member of the travelling party in the previous tests carried out on Thursday.

"The analysis of these new samples in the laboratory has determined that our coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, has given a positive result for Covid-19.

"Fortunately, he does not present any symptoms and is isolating at his home and fulfilling the quarantine after taking training with the team since last Monday."

More to follow...