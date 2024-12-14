Atletico Madrid among two clubs pressuring La Liga to stonewall Barcelona efforts to register Dani Olmo

In exactly 18 days’ time, Dani Olmo will no longer be registered with La Liga, meaning that he would be unable to play for Barcelona during the second half of the season. The Catalan giants are currently working to ensure that they will be able to call upon the midfielder, although it won’t be easy for them to get their way.

La Liga are aware of the situation, and although president Javier Tebas expects Barcelona to solve their problem, there are efforts being made to stonewall the process. As per Mas que Pelotas (via ED), Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club have appealed to Tebas and La Liga not to make room for Olmo to be registered.

Olmo was only registered during the summer because Barcelona were able to use 80% of Andreas Christensen’s salary, but with the Danish defender now almost back from his long-term injury, this avenue cannot be continued on. It will be very interesting to see how things play out.