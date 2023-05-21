Atletico Madrid 3-0 Osasuna: Simeone's side move second in LaLiga

Atletico Madrid climbed to second in LaLiga following a commanding 3-0 victory over Osasuna at Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday.

Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez and Angel Correa were on target as Diego Simeone's side leapfrogged rivals Real Madrid, who play Valencia later on Sunday, with an eighth straight home win.

The hosts broke through a minute before half-time. Saul's throughball released Antoine Griezmann, who claimed his 13th assist of the season by putting the ball on a plate for Carrasco to tuck away his fifth goal in 12 appearances.

Saul doubled the lead in the 62nd minute when he rifled into the top corner, while substitute Correa sealed Atletico's 10th straight victory over Osasuna when he slotted home Rodrigo de Paul's throughball eight minutes from time.