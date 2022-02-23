Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United: Anthony Elanga’s late strike cancels out Joao Felix header

(PA)

Anthony Elanga scored a crucial equaliser for Man United as they earned a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Joao Felix’s bullet header put the home side in front in the early stages but although they were the better side for much of the match, Atletico could not find a second that would have given them real control.

They were made to regret that when Elanga came off the bench and cooly converted after being played through by Bruno Fernandes, and United will be delighted as they go into the second leg at Old Trafford all square.

Atletico named Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann on the bench, and their young star ensured the Spanish side did not miss them as he netted an early opener.

Renan Lodi whipped in a sensational cross, Felix made the run and powered a wonderful header past a motionless David de Gea. That was the perfect start for Atletico, as they quickly settled into their shape and looked to catch United on the break.

The home side bullied United in midfield, with Geoffrey Kondogbia proving far too strong for Fred and Paul Pogba as the visitors regularly got caught on the ball.

United managed just two shots in the first-half, a shot from Fernandes from distance that deflected over the bar and a Cristiano Ronaldo effort that was dragged wide from 25 yards out.

Atletico should have doubled the lead on the verge of half-time, as another brilliant Lodi cross found Sime Vrsaljko free at the back post. He somehow diverted his header from six yards out straight at Victor Lindelof, with the ball bouncing off the defender, up onto the bar and away to safety.

It was more of the same at the start of the second-half, with Atletico rushing United and continuing to offer a real threat on the counter.

With 25 minutes remaining, Ralf Rangnick made a triple substitution which perhaps made his intentions clear. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Tells and Nemanja Matic were introduced, indicating the visitors were satisfied with taking a narrow deficit back to Old Trafford.

But they got more than that. Fernandes’s through ball sent Elanga away after Atletico failed to cut it out, Jan Oblak got his angles all wrong in goal and the United teenager sent his effort rolling into the far corner.

Griezmann’s curling effort from inside the box crashed back against the bar as the home side went in search of a late winner, but United held on and they will feel they have the slight advantage ahead of the second leg in Manchester.