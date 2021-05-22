Atletico beat Real Madrid to LaLiga title on final day after Luis Suarez clinches win at Valladolid
Atletico Madrid have been crowned LaLiga champions for the first time in seven years on the final day of a dramatic 2020/21 season.
The leaders held a two-point advantage over Real Madrid in a tense two-horse title race heading into the last round of fixtures on Saturday evening and came from behind to beat Real Valladolid 2-1, with their opponents suffering relegation to the Segunda Division on a day of contrasting emotions at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Villarreal - secured courtesy of late goals from Karim Benzema and Luka Modric that followed Yeremy’s early finish - was not sufficient to overhaul their cross-city rivals.
Such a turnaround would have been enough for Los Blancos to successfully retain their crown on head-to-head record, had it not been for Luis Suarez’s crucial effort 23 minutes from time that took Atletico from one point to all three.
Former Real midfielder Oscar Plano had given Valladolid a shock early lead, only for a brilliant goal from Angel Correa to level proceedings shortly before the hour mark.
Elsewhere in LaLiga, a Barcelona side without Lionel Messi - who may have played his final game for the club - secured third place after Antoine Griezmann struck late away at relegated Eibar. Sevilla are now guaranteed fourth spot ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Alaves.
Real Sociedad took fifth thanks to Alexander Isak’s 86th-minute goal at Osasuna, with Real Betis also qualifying for the Europa League as they held on with 10 men to beat Celta Vigo 3-2 in a game they had been trailing 2-0 early in the second half.
Villarreal’s defeat means they finish seventh and go into the inaugural Uefa Europa Conference League, though they could yet seal a place in next season’s Champions League if they beat Manchester United in the Europa League Final in Gdansk on Wednesday night.
In that scenario, Spain would have five teams in the Champions League in 2021/22 and none in the Europa Conference League.
At the other end of the table, Elche secured another season of LaLiga football by beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0, but a goalless draw against Valencia saw Huesca condemned to relegation alongside Valladolid and Eibar.
Read More
LaLiga final day LIVE! Atletico beat Real Madrid to title - results, latest news and reaction