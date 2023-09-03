Is Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Atlassian Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Atlassian had US$999.6m in debt in June 2023; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$2.16b in cash, leading to a US$1.16b net cash position.

A Look At Atlassian's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Atlassian had liabilities of US$2.03b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.42b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.16b as well as receivables valued at US$477.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$813.6m.

This state of affairs indicates that Atlassian's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$52.6b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Atlassian also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Atlassian's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Atlassian wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 26%, to US$3.5b. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Atlassian?

While Atlassian lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$842m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. One positive is that Atlassian is growing revenue apace, which makes it easier to sell a growth story and raise capital if need be. But we still think it's somewhat risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Atlassian is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

