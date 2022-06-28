Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 16% this week, taking three-year losses to 45%

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) shareholders, since the share price is down 45% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 33%. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 44% in the last year. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 57%.

After losing 16% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Given that Atlas Technical Consultants didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Atlas Technical Consultants saw its revenue grow by 6.7% per year, compound. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. The stock dropped 13% during that time. If revenue growth accelerates, we might see the share price bounce. But the real upside for shareholders will be if the company can start generating profits.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Atlas Technical Consultants stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Atlas Technical Consultants shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 44%. The market shed around 18%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 13% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Atlas Technical Consultants (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

