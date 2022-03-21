Atlas Technical Consultants Acquires 1 Alliance Geomatics

- Adds High-Tech Geomatics Capabilities in Key Transportation and Environmental Markets -

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today that it has acquired 1 Alliance Geomatics, LLC (“1 Alliance”), a provider of geospatial services to transportation and water resources markets in the Pacific Northwest. With over 70 employees, 1 Alliance utilizes the latest in geomatics technology, including 3D laser scanning and drones, to provide high quality and accurate data-driven solutions to its customers throughout the project lifecycle.

“The acquisition of 1 Alliance adds another highly technical service to the Atlas portfolio that aligns with our goal to expand our service offerings with critical services for all infrastructure and environmental projects,” said L. Joe Boyer, Atlas’ Chief Executive Officer. “1 Alliance has built a strong brand, known for providing high-tech services and delivering quality data to its customers in the Pacific Northwest by utilizing the latest geomatics technologies. We have worked with 1 Alliance on several large infrastructure projects and are excited about the opportunity to enhance our geomatics technology offerings to customers across the Nation.”

The owners of 1 Alliance, Jason Nakamura, Brian Blevins, and Jay Byrd, will remain with the company following the transaction to continue to grow the business.

“We are excited to bring our technological expertise in geomatics to the Atlas family,” said Jason Nakamura, 1 Alliance’s President. “Since we founded the company in 2012, we have had the opportunity to participate on some of the most important infrastructure projects in the Pacific Northwest. Joining Atlas provides 1 Alliance with a larger platform to expand our integrated suite of geomatics technology offerings and grow our brand in new geographies.”

The acquisition is immediately accretive and is deleveraging to Atlas’ balance sheet. Terms were not disclosed.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,600+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental; Testing, Inspection and Certification; Engineering & Design; and Program, Construction, and Quality Management. To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions and estimates, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our expectations and beliefs as of the date of this filing concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions or estimates that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described throughout our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 23, 2021, particularly the “Risk Factors” section of such report and the factors described below: (1) the risks associated with cyclical demand for our services and vulnerability to industry, regional and national downturns; (2) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, costs related to the acquisitions, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain management and key employees; (3) unfavorable conditions or further disruptions in the capital and credit markets; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors (including as a result of COVID-19); and (6) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in this press release and in documents we file from time to time with the SEC that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect our business. Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this press release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that have not been completed as of the date of this filing. In addition, the forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of its release, including expectations based on third-party information and projections that management believes to be reputable, and the Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any duty, to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments, or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.

Contacts:

Media
Karlene Barron
770-314-5270
karlene.barron@oneatlas.com

Investor Relations
Chase Jacobson, Vallum Advisors
512-851-1507
ir@oneatlas.com


