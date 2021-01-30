Food Safety Warning - Certain recalled Isagenix brand products being sold through various internet sites may be unsafe due to over-fortification of vitamins
Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1611979385715/1611979390681
OTTAWA, Jan. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to buy and consume Isagenix brand products recalled on October 31, 2020, November 7, 2020 and November 14, 2020 due to over-fortification of vitamins. The CFIA is aware that some of these products are currently being sold through various internet sites that are not affiliated with Isagenix International LLC.
The following products may have been sold nationally through internet sales.
Products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Isagenix
Isalean Bar – Chocolate Cream Crisp
65 g (x10 bars)
380602471 (box)
380602470 (bar)
All Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Bar – Chocolate Peanut Crunch
65 g (x10 bars)
380602469 (box)
380602468 (bar)
All Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Shake – Creamy Dutch Chocolate
854 g
380331367
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Shake – Creamy Dutch Chocolate
61 g (x14 packets)
380331380 (box)
380331381 (packet)
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Shake –
Birthday Cake Flavour
854 g
380101266
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Shake –
Birthday Cake Flavour
61 g (x14 packets)
380101937 (box)
380101938 (packet)
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Shake – Chocolate Mint
826 g
380100766
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Shake – Peach Mango
826 g
380100768
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Shake – Strawberry Cream
840 g
380331371
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Shake – Strawberry Cream
60 g (x14 packets)
380331417 (box)
380331416 (packet)
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Shake – Creamy French Vanilla
840 g
380331368
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Shake – Creamy French Vanilla
60 g (x14 packets)
380331385 (box)
380331386 (packet)
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Shake – Cookies and Cream
854 g
380100453
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Shake – Mocha
854 g
380100767
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Shake – Salted Caramel
840 g
380100449
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Kosher Isalean Shake – Natural Creamy Vanilla
854 g
380331360
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Pro Shake – Strawberry Cream Flavour
952 g
380100432
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Pro Shake – Strawberry Cream Flavour
68 g (x14 packets)
380100208 (box)
380100207 (packet)
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Pro Shake – French Vanilla
952 g
380100433
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Pro Shake – French Vanilla
68 (x 14 packets)
380341414 (box)
380341413 (packet)
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Vanilla
952 g
380100434
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Vanilla
68 g (x 14 packets)
380341412 (box)
380341411 (packet)
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Chocolate
966 g
380100435
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Chocolate
69 g (x14 packets)
380341399 (box)
380341398 (packet)
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
Isagenix
Isalean Whole Blend plant-based shake Banana Bread Flavour
742 g
380102166
Lot 099409820
EXP SE/2021
Lot 109401320
EXP OC/2021
Lot 109401420
EXP OC/2021
What you should do
Check to see if you have the affected products in your home. If the affected products are in your home, do not consume them.
Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This warning was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities.
Illnesses
There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2021/30/c0904.html