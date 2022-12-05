Atlas, Avricare, Brunswick at 52-Week Highs
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (V.AEP) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Avricore Health Inc. (V.AVCR) hit a new 52-week high of 37.5 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Brunswick Exploration Inc. (V.BRW) hit a new 52-week high of 49.5 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Hydro One Limited (T.H) hit a new 52-week high of $37.79 Monday. No news stories available today.
Surge Battery Metals Inc. (V.NILI) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Kraken Robotics Inc. (V.PNG) hit a new 52-week high of 54 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Shawcor Ltd. (T.SCL) hit a new 52-week high of $12.97 Monday. No news stories available today.
Spartan Delta Corp. (T.SDE) hit a new 52-week high of $15.86 Monday. No news stories available today.
TAG Oil Ltd. (V.TAO) hit a new 52-week high of 64 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
George Weston Limited (T.WN) hit a new 52-week high of $171.83 Monday. No news stories available today.