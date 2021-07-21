Atlas Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

LONDON, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market close on Monday, August 9, 2021. Atlas plans to host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date of Conference Call: Tuesday, August 10, 2021



Scheduled Time: 08:30 a.m. ET



US/Canada Toll Free Dial-In: +1 (877) 246-9875



International Dial-In: +1 (707) 287-9353



Listen Only Toll-Free Dial in Number: +1 (888) 556-5741



Listen Only International Dial In Number: +1 (857) 270-6226



Conference ID: 2941786

To access the live webcast of the conference call, go to atlascorporation.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link. The webcast will be archived on the website for one year.

A replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call and accessible until August 25, 2021. The replay telephone numbers are: US/Canada +1 (855) 859-2056 and International +1 (404) 537-3406, and the replay passcode is: 2941786.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-announces-second-quarter-2021-results-conference-call-and-webcast-301338510.html

