Atlas Announces First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast

LONDON, UK, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE:ATCO - News) plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Atlas plans to host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date of Conference Call: Tuesday, May 5, 2020 Scheduled Time: 08:30 a.m. ET US/Canada Toll Free Dial-In: 1-877-246-9875 International Dial-In: 1-707-287-9353 Conference ID: 3648204

To access the live webcast of the conference call, go to atlascorporation.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link. The webcast will be archived on the site for one year.

A replay of the conference call will also be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 through to 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The replay telephone numbers are: US/Canada 1-855-859-2056 and International 1-404-537-3406 and the replay passcode is: 3648204.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan and APR, are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.

For more information visit atlascorporation.com

Investor Inquiries:

Bill Stormont

Investor Relations

Atlas Corp.

Tel. +1-604-638-7240

Email: IR@atlascorporation.com

