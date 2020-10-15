Do Atlanticus Holdings's (NASDAQ:ATLC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Atlanticus Holdings's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Atlanticus Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Atlanticus Holdings's EPS shot from US$1.28 to US$2.45, over the last year. Year on year growth of 92% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Atlanticus Holdings's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Atlanticus Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 253% to US$154m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Atlanticus Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$184m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Atlanticus Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Atlanticus Holdings insiders own a significant number of shares certainly appeals to me. Indeed, with a collective holding of 65%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. With that sort of holding, insiders have about US$119m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does Atlanticus Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Atlanticus Holdings's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So to my mind Atlanticus Holdings is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Atlanticus Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

