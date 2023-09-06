In Atlantic, Tropical Storm Lee forecast to 'rapidly intensify' into 'extremely dangerous hurricane'

Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic and is forecast to "rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane” by Friday, the National Hurricane Center warned Tuesday. The storm is currently taking aim at the Leeward Islands. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Lee in the Atlantic is forecast to "rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane by the weekend," the National Hurricane Center warned less than a week after Hurricane Idalia tore through much of the Southeast.

The storm, which was formed between Western Africa and the Windward Islands, is currently taking aim at the Leeward Islands in the northeastern Caribbean. But forecasters warn that location could change as Lee gathers strength.

"Lee is forecast to become a major hurricane by this weekend and could bring impacts to the Leeward Islands by that time," the National Hurricane Center wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"While it is too soon to determine the location and magnitude of these possible impacts, interests in this area should monitor the progress of Lee and further updates to the forecast," the NHC warned in its 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. updates.

5PM AST Sep 5: Tropical Storm #Lee expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane by the weekend. Stay up to date with the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/uiYYCjKHG3— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2023

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Tropical Storm Lee was located about 1,230 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, with maximum sustained winds increasing to 50 miles per hour. It is currently moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

"This motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight reduction in forward speed," the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. EDT update. "Strengthening is expected, and Lee is forecast to become a hurricane by tomorrow night and a major hurricane by Friday."

At this point, there are no storm watches or warnings in effect, according to NHC, which started monitoring the storm over the weekend.

Tropical Storm Lee comes less than a week after Hurricane Idalia slammed much of the Southeast. The deadly hurricane damaged homes and knocked out power in Florida while flooding parts of Georgia and the Carolinas. Idalia is blamed for at least two deaths.