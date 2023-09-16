An Atlantic tropical depression could become Hurricane Nigel soon. What the forecast says

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a new system in the Atlantic, Tropical Depression 15, on Saturday. The system could develop into a hurricane next week.

Here are the details:

Where is the storm?

Tropical Depression 15 was about 1,035 miles east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles in the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. Saturday advisory.

How strong is it and will it get stronger?

On Saturday morning, maximum sustained winds were near 35 mph with higher gusts. “Strengthening is forecast during the next several days, and the system could become a hurricane early next week,” hurricane specialists Wallace Hogsett and Lisa Bucci wrote in their advisory.

The next named storm would be Nigel, followed by Ophelia., for the 2023 hurricane season.

Where is it heading?

The depression was moving toward the north-northwest near 18 mph. Expect a general northwest or north-northwest motion over the next few days into the work week.

Will it affect Florida?

The hurricane center’s forecast track shows the system turning into a hurricane on Monday in a general direction toward Bermuda on Wednesday morning but bending away from the island and turning into open Atlantic waters well away from the United States by Thursday morning.

Watches/warnings

There are no watches or warnings in effect. There is no impacts to land at this time. The next advisory will be at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Where is former Hurricane Lee?

Wind field estimate map and location of post-tropical cyclone Lee on Saturday Sept. 16, 2023.

Lee, now a post-tropical cyclone, was about 105 miles south-southeast of Eastport, Maine, and 150 miles west-southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia, as of the 11 a.m. Saturday advisory.

Lee had winds around 75 mph. Lee is forecast to make landfall near or just east of the U.S. and Canada border on Saturday afternoon. Lee is then expected to move northeast and across Atlantic Canada on Saturday night and Sunday.

Where is Tropical Storm Margot?

Tropical Storm Margot’s forecast map on Sept. 16, 2023.

Margot was about 695 west-southwest of the Azores on Saturday morning, according to the hurricane center. The storm was continuing to weaken, with maximum sustained winds at 50 mph, as it jogged to the southwest near 8 mph.

Margot is expected to continue making a slow clockwise loop Saturday and maybe on Sunday, too. A faster northeast to east motion is forecast early next week as it gradually weakens with some slight fluctuations.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles, according to the hurricane center. Swells generated by Margot are bringing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions in the Azores.