Atlantic system with slim chance of formation impacts Bahamas. But what about South Florida?

A disturbance near the Bahamas has a low chance of developing into a tropical storm over the next few days and South Florida’s weather forecast for this workweek features high chances of rain.

The system — producing a large area of scattered showers and thunderstorms in southern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands — is extending a couple hundred miles as it moves at 5 to 10 mph over the southwestern Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday afternoon.

Increasing upper-level winds should prevent the system’s development, the NHC said. Its formation chance this week is 10% while moving north-northeast.

The @NHC is highlighting our first area of disturbed weather of the season near the Bahamas.



Increasing upper level winds should prevent development, with the chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm at a low 10%. pic.twitter.com/E3aflfylCf — KC Sherman (@KCShermanWx) May 21, 2023

The Atlantic hurricane season is from June 1 to Nov. 30, but tropical cyclone activity sometimes occurs before and after these dates.

“Now is the time to develop and make your hurricane plans,” the National Weather Service in Key West cautioned via social media.

A surface trough to the northeast of the Bahamas is not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone over the next 7 days. Remember, hurricane season begins on June 1st. Now is the time to develop and make your hurricane plans.#floridakeys #flwx #flkeys #marathonflorida #keywest pic.twitter.com/B2af58rsNu — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) May 21, 2023

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami, South Florida isn’t forecast to be directly impacted by the disturbance but unrelated inclement weather guarantees a rainy workweek.

“It looks like it will stay offshore and just move north-eastward in the Atlantic,” said NWS meteorologist Ana Torres-Vazquez.

Will South Florida get drenched?

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are expecting plenty of rain throughout the week due to high moisture levels, the National Weather Service says.

Rainfall totals of two to four inches of rain are anticipated in the region, Torres-Vazquez said.

Here’s what the forecast looks like:

▪ Monday: Enjoy a mostly sunny day with temperature highs in the upper 80s followed up by 40 to 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Lows are expected in the mid 70s.

▪ Tuesday: Look forward to a partially sunny morning with some showers followed by a 70% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows are forecast in the low to mid 70s.

▪ Wednesday: Showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms with a 70% rain chance. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.

▪ Thursday: The likelihood of showers will increase throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a 70% chance of rain. Expect lows in the lower 70s.

▪ Friday: The end of the workweek is forecast to be partially cloudy with showers, possible thunderstorms and a 70% chance of rain. Highs are expected in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 70s.