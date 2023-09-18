New Atlantic system has low chance of developing near Florida. What the forecast says

Forecasters on Sunday night were tracking a disturbance that has a low chance of developing east of Florida, in addition to Tropical Storm Nigel and a system in West Africa.

But where are they headed?

Here’s what the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 p.m. advisory.

System pops up near Florida

A non-tropical area of low pressure could form near the southeast coast of the United States late this week. The hurricane center first began monitoring this system Sunday night.

“This system is forecast to move northward or northwestward and could acquire some subtropical characteristics if it remains offshore,” the hurricane center said.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0%.

▪ Formation chance through 7 days: low, 20%.

8 PM Sunday Update: NHC is monitoring a couple of areas that have development potential in the Atlantic basin later this week. Details on these systems can be found at: https://t.co/DboWSR4Ct1 pic.twitter.com/KxBtQem4rr — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 17, 2023

Disturbance to move off West Africa’s coast

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa and into the Atlantic Ocean by Wednesday.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of the wave thereafter, and a tropical depression could form late this week or next weekend while the system moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic,” the hurricane center said.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0%.

▪ Formation chance through 7 days: medium, 50%.

Tropical Storm Nigel was forecast to become a hurricane during the night of Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

Tropical Storm Nigel to become a hurricane

Tropical Storm Nigel, located about 1050 miles east-northeast of Bermuda, is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane Sunday night, according to the hurricane center’s 5 p.m. Sunday advisory.

Nigel had 65 mph maxim sustained winds and was moving northwest at 13 mph. By Tuesday night, it is expected to turn northward and accelerate northeastward after that.

“Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours,” the hurricane center said. “Nigel will likely become a hurricane tonight, and is forecast to approach major hurricane intensity in a couple of days.”