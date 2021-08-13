Atlantic provinces report 27 new COVID-19 cases, most in New Brunswick

Over 20 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the Atlantic region today.

A total of 27 new infections were reported Friday, the majority of which — 19 — were discovered in New Brunswick.

Ten of New Brunswick's new cases were detected in the Moncton region of the province. Five of them are close contacts of previous cases, while the others are under investigation.

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting four new cases of the disease.

Newfoundland and Labrador also reported two new recoveries and now has seven active cases of COVID-19.

Both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are reporting two new cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

