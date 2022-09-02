Atlantic provinces are expected to submit carbon-pricing plans to Ottawa Friday

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia says it will meet the federal government's Friday deadline to submit a proposal on how the province will price carbon pollution.

No details have been released, but the provincial government scheduled a briefing for reporters later in the day.

Atlantic Canada’s four premiers wrote to federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault on Thursday to request an extension of the deadline but the minister turned them down. Although he didn’t grant an extension, Guilbeault said he remains committed to working with the region’s premiers over the next two weeks to address concerns over such things as home heating costs.

Ottawa says it will impose a federal carbon tax on provinces that do not submit a carbon-pricing plan it deems acceptable.

In a separate letter sent Thursday, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey told Guilbeault that his province has prepared a carbon-pricing proposal for submission by the deadline. Meanwhile, reports say New Brunswick's proposal is also ready.

Nova Scotia submitted a plan in mid-August based on existing environmental goals that were set out in legislation last fall, but that was rejected by the federal minister, who said it didn’t set a new price for carbon.

The province has operated under a cap-and-trade program for large industrial emitters since 2019, but that is slated to expire at the end of this year.

