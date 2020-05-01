Atlantic Power Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid

DEDHAM, Mass., May 1, 2020 /CNW/ -- Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT - News) (TSX:ATP.TO - News) ("Atlantic Power" or the "Company") announces today the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid to purchase from holders of the common shares of the Company (together with the purchase rights associated with such common shares, the "Common Shares") up to US$25 million of the Common Shares (the "Offer"). The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on April 30, 2020.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer and based on a preliminary count by Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Depositary"), the Company expects to take up and purchase for cancellation 12,500,000 Common Shares at a purchase price of US$2.00 per Common Share (the "Purchase Price"), for aggregate consideration of US$25 million. The Common Shares expected to be purchased under the Offer represent approximately 12% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding at the time the Offer was announced. After giving effect to the cancellation of the Common Shares purchased by the Company under the Offer, 93,002,338 Common Shares are expected to be issued and outstanding.

The Offer was made by way of a modified Dutch auction. Holders of Common Shares ("Shareholders") wishing to tender to the Offer were able to do so pursuant to (i) auction tenders in which they specified the number of Common Shares being tendered at a price of not less than US$1.95 and not more than US$2.20 in increments of US$0.05 per Common Share, or (ii) purchase price tenders in which they did not specify a price per Common Share, but rather agreed to have a specified number of Common Shares purchased at the Purchase Price determined by the auction tenders.

Based on the Depositary's preliminary count, approximately 28 million Common Shares were tendered to the Offer. As the Offer was oversubscribed, shareholders who made auction tenders at a price of US$2.00 or less per Common Share and purchase price tenders are expected to have approximately 81% of their successfully tendered Common Shares purchased by the Company, other than "odd lot" tenders, which are not subject to proration. Shareholders who made auction tenders at a price in excess of US$2.00 per Common Share will have their Common Shares returned by the Depositary.

The number of Common Shares to be purchased under the Offer and the Purchase Price are preliminary, subject to verification by the Depositary and assume that all Common Shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the two business day settlement period. The Company will announce the final results following completion of take-up of the Common Shares.

The full details of the Offer are described in the offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated March 25, 2020, as well as the related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery, copies of which were filed and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Common Shares.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power is an independent power producer that owns power generation assets in eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada. The Company's generation projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and other creditworthy large customers predominantly under long-term power purchase agreements that have expiration dates ranging from 2020 to 2043. The Company seeks to minimize its exposure to commodity prices through provisions in the contracts, fuel supply agreements and hedging arrangements. The projects are diversified by geography, fuel type, technology, dispatch profile and offtaker (customer). Approximately 75% of the projects in operation are 100% owned and directly operated and maintained by the Company. The Company has expertise in operating most fuel types, including gas, hydro, and biomass, and it owns a 40% interest in one coal project.

