Atlantic Ocean stays 'quite active' on Labor Day as Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene add to record-breaking year

The bustling Atlantic basin isn't taking a Labor Day breather: Two depressions intensified Monday into tropical storms and forecasters are tracking multiple areas that could spin up trouble this week.

"The eastern Atlantic is going to become quite active during the next few days," AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.

Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene have formed in the Atlantic, both with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

They became the 16th and 17th named storms in a record-breaking hurricane season.

Modest strengthening was expected for both storms over the next few days. Paulette, about 1,375 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, will move west-northwest across the Atlantic, passing just north of the Lesser Antilles late in the week, Accuweather said.

Rene formed off western Africa on Monday, and is nearing the Cabo Verde Islands.

Shrimpers' dramatic story: 'I knew I was going to die': Cameron shrimpers survive sinking boats during Hurricane Laura

Forecasters also were monitoring a weak tropical wave over the Caribbean Sea, a strong tropical wave expected to emerge off the African coast late in the week and a trough of low pressure southeast of Bermuda, Accuweather said.

A statue of Jesus remains on a lot where a camp in Holly Beach was destroyed by Hurricane Laura. More

September is the peak month of hurricane season. The most active day of the year is around Sept. 10 – Thursday – on average, according to weather.com.

Tropical storms and hurricanes can form anywhere in the Atlantic Ocean this time of year, and an estimated 71% of hurricane activity is still yet to come, weather.com said.

Ready for Laura: First Rita, then Ike. Now the 'resilient' residents of this Texas town brace for Hurricane Laura.

Predictions of an active hurricane season have been more than met: The 2020 hurricane season tally now includes 16 named storms and five hurricanes – Hanna, Isaias, Laura, Marco and Nana.

Hurricane Laura was the most lethal, roaring ashore on the border of Texas and Louisiana as a Category 4 storm on Aug. 27. The storm pulverized buildings, severed power lines, clogged streets with debris and left at least 25 people dead.

Science of the storm: Hurricane Laura could undergo 'rapid intensification' before landfall. Here's why that could be so dangerous

Contributing: Doyle Rice, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tropical storms hurricanes: Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene form