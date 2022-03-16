Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Corporate Update – Board Appointment

Appointment of Finance Director

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF) "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company", the fully funded, African- focussed lithium exploration and development company on track to become West Africa's first lithium producing mine, announces that Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary Amanda Harsas has been appointed to the Board as Finance Director with immediate effect.

Amanda is a senior finance executive with a demonstrable track record and over 20 years' experience in strategic finance, business transformation, commercial finance, customer and supplier negotiations and capital management. Prior to joining Atlantic Lithium, Amanda worked across several sectors including healthcare, insurance, retail and professional services. Amanda is a Chartered Accountant, holds a Bachelor of Business and has international experience in Asia, Europe and the U.S

Commenting, Chairperson Neil Herbert said: "Since her appointment in 2020, Amanda has performed exceptionally and we are very pleased that she is joining the Board at this important time as we take our fully funded Ghanian lithium project through the steps towards production.

"I also express thanks for the overwhelming number of condolence messages received following the passing of the Company's founder, Vincent Mascolo, which reflects the impact Vincent had in life and work. We knew and worked with Vincent for many years and recognise the importance to bring all of his hard work in Atlantic Lithium to fruition."

The information required by Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to the appointment of Amanda Susan Harsas (formerly Korman, age 52) is as follows:

Current directorships

Past directorships held within last five years

IronRidge Resources Singapore Pte. Ltd.

N/A

Charger Minerals Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Moda Minerals Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Lithium of Africa Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Tekton Minerals Pte. Ltd.

Birubi Grove Pty Ltd

Harsas Family Trust

Ms Harsas currently holds 161,871 shares in the Company and has 2,500,000 30p share options in the Company expiring on 8th April 2023. There are no other disclosures required in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules.

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Limited
Neil Herbert (Chairperson)
Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary)
www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Tel: +61 2 8072 0640

atlantic@yellowjerseypr.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser
Jeff Keating
Charlie Bouverat

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Canaccord Genuity Limited
Joint Company Broker
Raj Khatri
James Asensio
Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500

Liberum Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Scott Matheson
Edward Thomas
Kane Collings

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

SI Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Nick Emerson
Jon Levinson

Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500
Tel: +44 (0) 207 871 4038

Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Henry Wilkinson
Dominic Barretto
James Lingfield

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693284/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Announces-Corporate-Update-Board-Appointment

