Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces ASX Listing - Admission to Official List

Atlantic Lithium Limited
·2 min read
Atlantic Lithium Limited

Dual Listing on Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF)( "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to confirm that the Company has today been admitted to the Official List of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

The Company's shares will commence trading on ASX under the ticker 'A11' at 12:00PM AEST on Monday, 26 September 2022.

The Company's shares will continue to trade on the AIM market ("AIM") of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'ALL'.

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium
www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects and licenses in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium producing mine. The Project is funded to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium for US$103m and set to produce a premium lithium product.

Atlantic Lithium holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his