Atlantic International Capital's Digital Asset Group Announces its Cryptocurrency Sponsorship Program for College and University Athletic Departments as the Miami Bitcoin 2022 Show Begins

AIC Digital Asset Group has introduced its new program that would allow listed token companies to enter the college sports sponsorship market utilizing their own tokens to underwrite the sponsorship

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Atlantic International Capital's Digital Asset Group has introduced it's new program that will expand the sponsorship audience for college athletic departments and open up the market for colleges accepting crypto to a wider range of listed token companies. The sponsorship will allow access to the best demographics for digital currencies users, college students, and the recent 5-7 year college alumni bases. Having a company's token accepted to create a sports sponsorship allows validation of that token's value while expanding the sponsor base for college athletic programs.

Chief Executive Officer, Richard A. Iamunno stated "at a time when college athletic programs are facing unprecedented challenges, opening up a new market of sports hungry sponsors is a win-win for all. With projections of sports sponsorships reaching the 5 billion dollar level by 2026, our program will help open the door to college sports sponsorships for crypto companies. Atlantic as the service provider partnered with their regulated and highly experienced financial digital asset provider, will identify token Company sponsorships. AIC will take schools through the process and alleviate the concerns frequently associated with digital assets. Our program will enable college athletic departments to add an additional market sector eager for sports sponsorship's at a time when there are pressures to maintain and expand donation levels.

About Atlantic International Capital Digital Asset Group- Atlantic has a 30 year proven track record of successfully working with domestic and international companies providing advisory and capital formation services while introducing digital assets to Athletes, Entertainers, College & Pro Teams, High-Net-Worth Investors, and providing safe secure and regulated crypto payment options for high ticket products and services

Atlantic International Capital ( aicdigitalassets.com ) is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, and has regional offices in; New York and Switzerland.)

Current inquiries may be sent to Richard Iamunno, Richardi@aicapl.com, or by calling 1-561-961-0760 .

