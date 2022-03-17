Atlantic International Capital’s Digital Asset Group Announces it’s Sponorship of the U.S. Superyacht Association Summit on March 22, 2022 in West Palm Beach Florida

Atlantic's sponsorship of the Superyacht Summit highlights its ability to help Yacht buyers, sellers and brokers use digital cryptocurrencies to transact business

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Atlantic International Capital's Digital Asset Group announces its sponsorship at this year's U.S. Superyacht Associations, Super Yacht Summit. The Summit is where members of the association and yacht owners gather to discuss the issues facing the industry on a global basis. AIC'S Digital Asset group is using its sponsorship to highlight the growing marketplace opportunities cryptocurrencies are having in the industry. AIC offers the industry a regulated, safe, secure and insured solution that is required when dealing with large transactions.

AIC Chief Executive Officer, Richard A. Iamunno stated " The Superyacht Summit is an ideal venue to bring focus to the rapidly growing Cyrpotocurrency luxury expenditures market. The Yachting industry is a natural market for growth from high net worth cryptocurrency holders. AIC is committed to educating the industry and offering solutions that are safe, secure, seamless, and cost-effective.

About Atlantic International Capital LLC - Atlantic has a 30 year proven track record of successfully working with domestic and international companies providing advisory and capital formation services as well as while introducing digital assets to Athletes, Entertainers, College Pro Teams, and High-Net-Worth Investors.

Atlantic International Capital, Digital Asset Group (aicdigitalassets.com) is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL and has regional offices in; New York, and Switzerland.)

