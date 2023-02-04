Atlantic Division wins NHL's 3-on-3 all-star tournament

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Atlantic Division won the NHL's 3-on-3 all-star tournament 7-5 over the Central Division to wrap up the league's showcase event Saturday.

The Central beat the Pacific Division 6-4 in the first semifinal before the Atlantic topped their Metropolitan counterparts 10-6.

Detroit Red Wings centre Dylan Larkin had a hat trick in the final.

Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk, who was named tournament MVP, scored once and set up another in the title game after his three goals and two assists in a semifinal.

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner registered three assists in the final.

The Pacific's semifinal loss marked the last time Bo Horvat, who was traded from Vancouver to the New York Islanders in a blockbuster deal to start the week, skated with his former Canucks teammate Elias Pettersson.

The duo combined for Pettersson's goal, while another was called back for offside following video review.

The Metropolitan's defeat in the semifinal meant Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and his Washington Capitals counterpart Alex Ovechkin had what could be their final all-star appearance cut short.

"You try to balance it," Crosby said when asked if he soaked up the atmosphere more at his fifth all-star game, and fourth alongside Ovechkin. "You try to go out there have fun and stay in the moment. Hopefully, it's not our last one.

"That's the best way to approach it."

Horvat, meanwhile, said he enjoyed playing alongside Pettersson in what the latter described as their "last ride" in the lead-up.

"It was a little sad to know that was gonna be the last time we're gonna skate together," Horvat said after setting up Pettersson. "I'm glad we got to connect on a goal today and get one last shot. I'm going to miss him a lot.

"He's a great, great person, great player. He's going to do a lot of great things here in the future."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2023.

___

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press