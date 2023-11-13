Atlantic Division-leading Boston faces Buffalo

Boston Bruins (11-1-2, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-7-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins face the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo is 3-1-0 against the Atlantic Division and 7-7-1 overall. The Sabres have committed 69 total penalties (4.6 per game) to rank seventh in league play.

Boston is 3-1-1 against the Atlantic Division and 11-1-2 overall. The Bruins are 5-0-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Skinner has seven goals and six assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has scored five goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has scored 10 goals with 11 assists for the Bruins. Charlie McAvoy has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-1-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Brandon Biro: out (upper body), Jack Quinn: out (achilles), Zach Benson: out (lower body), Alex Tuch: day to day (upper body), Eric Comrie: out (lower body).

Bruins: Morgan Geekie: out (upper body), Milan Lucic: out (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press