A new Atlantic disturbance is being tracked near Cuba. Little chance of forming soon

Devoun Cetoute

Another tropical development is brewing in the Atlantic just south of Cuba. While it won’t become a tropical depression/cyclone anytime soon, the weekend may see something.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a broad area of low pressure that is forecast to form over the western Caribbean Sea.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend while the system moves slowly west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea,” forecasters said.

As of the 8 p.m. advisory, there was a near zero percent chance of formation in the next two days, but a 50% chance of it forming within the next five days.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a broad area of low pressure that is forecast to form over the western Caribbean Sea.