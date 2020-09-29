A new Atlantic disturbance is being tracked near Cuba. Little chance of forming soon

Another tropical development is brewing in the Atlantic just south of Cuba. While it won’t become a tropical depression/cyclone anytime soon, the weekend may see something.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a broad area of low pressure that is forecast to form over the western Caribbean Sea.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend while the system moves slowly west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea,” forecasters said.

As of the 8 p.m. advisory, there was a near zero percent chance of formation in the next two days, but a 50% chance of it forming within the next five days.