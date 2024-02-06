Atlantic Contributor Yascha Mounk Suspended After Rape Accusation

The Atlantic says it has “suspended our relationship” with longtime prominent contributor Yascha Mounk following the accusation by writer Celeste Marcus that he raped her two and a half years ago.

“We are aware of the allegation concerning a freelance contributor to The Atlantic. We take such allegations seriously. The accused freelance contributor is not an employee of The Atlantic. We have not published any new work by the freelance contributor since being made aware of the allegation and we suspended our relationship with the freelance contributor last month when we first learned of the accusation. We will, of course, be following any potential new developments in this matter,” Atlantic communications chief Anna Bross said in a statement released to media outlets.

Mounk has denied the accusations, saying in a statement of his own, “I am aware of the horrendous allegation against me. It is categorically untrue.”

More to come…

