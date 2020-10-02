Atlantic chief medical officers discuss future of COVID-19 restrictions in online panel

The Atlantic Provinces should consider taking a more targeted approach in their COVID-19 restrictions to minimize the "unintended consequences" on the economy and public health, according to some regional chief medical officers.

With a surge in COVID-19 cases outside the Atlantic bubble, the four senior health officials from each of the Atlantic provinces cautioned the public in an online discussion Thursday night to remain "vigilant" in order to ward off a potential second wave on the East Coast.

But a broad shutdown should be avoided if possible, said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

"Now that we know much more about how the virus is spread, what are the types of restrictions needed? And what are the ones that aren't so necessary?" Strang said during the panel discussion on lessons from the pandemic hosted by Dalhousie University.

"If we do have to strengthen our public health measures again, our goal is to do that based on a good, local epidemiology and, if at all possible, avoid a broad shutdown."

He said that could mean a more "focused and targeted response" for a particular geographic area, a certain subpopulation or specific settings with a greater risk of spreading the virus.

"We have to learn to live with COVID-19. We could never sustain the lockdown in the spring. We tolerate a certain level of transmission. We have to tolerate a certain level of risk from COVID, and it's all about finding the balance," he said.

"What is the necessary balance of COVID control, but also the right balance that allows us to minimize the harms from all the other consequences that happen if we have too strong restrictions."

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald of Newfoundland and Labrador also said more attention should be given to the "unintended consequences" of the emergency restrictions and a more "refined approach" should be employed when reviewing them.

In addition to the economic downturn, she said the measures have had a negative impact on mental health — particularly in long-term care homes — as well as the reorganization of the health-care system which led to backlogs in testing, treatment and procedures and the deployment of government resources and personnel to manage the COVID-19 crisis.

