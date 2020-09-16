Atlantic bubble raises constitutional and economic concerns, but most residents happy with its benefits

It's in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Section 6(2): "Everyone has the right to live in and take up residence in any province."

The Atlantic bubble throws a bit of a wrench into that freedom.

Beginning July 3, the Atlantic provinces "bubbled" together, following months of regional restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The change in policy meant open borders between Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, and putting strict conditions crossing the eastern border of Quebec. Namely, a mandatory 14-day self isolation period for anyone entering, or re-entering, the Atlantic region.

The questions experts are left pondering are whether that violates the Charter, and whether the extenuating circumstance of a pandemic is cause for exception.

Support for the bubble

COVID-19 is something many Atlantic Canadians, albeit not constitutional experts, think should be grounds for granting an exception.

"I don't think the Constitution took into perspective that there might be a global pandemic," says Nicolas Pike of Edmundston, N.B.

Like many Atlantic Canadians, Pike and his partner Danyka Boulay took time this summer to explore the region, in place of heading to Quebec or Ontario.

Boulay says she supports the provinces' approach.

"They're just trying to keep us safe, they're doing a great job," she says.

Boulay's confidence reflects a common East Coast opinion, ever since leaders eliminated earlier provincial isolation measures in the region, shifting to a collective approach to protecting themselves from provinces to the west.

A recent poll indicates nearly 80 per cent of Atlantic Canadians support the bubble, although there has been constant worry and speculation since its creation that it might burst.

Halifax business owner Don Mills adds that keeping the bubble comes at an increasing cost, especially to local companies already suffering.

"Our economy is being, you know, really hard hit," Mills says. "And the hard news about the economy is yet to come, because with the federal support of businesses and individuals, when that stops, we're going to see severe consequences. we're going to see lots of bankruptcies."

Mills says the bubble can't be kept in place indefinitely, with the economy suffering:

