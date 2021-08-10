Atlantic basin sees renewed spark with soon-to-be Tropical Storm Fred

After a quick start to the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, there was a brief lull in activity earlier this summer. With the development of Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, the season is about to pick up once more.

According to the latest National Hurricane Center (NHC) update, Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is expected to become a tropical storm sometime on Tuesday. If so, it will be named Fred -- the sixth named storm in the Atlantic in 2021.

The disturbance is currently 170 km southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and is moving west-northwest at near 28 km/h. Its maximum sustained winds are near 55 km/h with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so. Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola on Wednesday.

6Track

"On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight, be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday, and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands Thursday," the NHC said in the update.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques, U.S. Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo eastward.

A watch is in place for the Dominican Republic on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border, Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives, Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas.

ATLNames

Rainfall amounts will vary. Over the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico 50-100 mm is expected, with isolated amounts of 150 mm.

"Heavy rainfall could lead to flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with possible rapid river rises and the potential for mudslides across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico," the NHC warns.

Meanwhile, 75-150 mm of rain is expected over the Dominican Republic and 25-75 mm is anticipated for the northern Windward Islands.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest updates on the Atlantic disturbance.