Atlantia posts 19% jump in 2021 revenue as sale of motorway unit nears

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Atlantia Group is seen outside its headquarters in Rome, Italy

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia on Thursday said its full-year revenue rose 19% to 6.3 billion euros ($7.14 billion), when excluding its domestic motorway business which it has agreed to sell.

The turnover is slightly above the 6 billion euro guideline indicated for 2021, thanks to a positive performance of its foreign motorway operators, while the airport business was penalised by a resurgence of COVID-19 in the fourth quarter.

The group controlled by the Benetton family said that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 29% to 4 billion euros last year, net of the contribution from Autostrade per l'Italia, its domestic motorway unit that the group is selling after a deadly bridge collapse in 2018.($1 = 0.8821 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)