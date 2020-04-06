Atlantia edging closer to deal with govt on motorway licence – sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Atlantia <ATL.MI> is edging closer to a deal with the Italian government that could draw a line under a bitter dispute over the infrastructure group's toll road concession, two sources close to the matter said.

Rome has been threatening to pull the motorway licence of Atlantia's Autostrade per l'Italia unit since August 2018, when a bridge it operated collapsed, killing 43 people.

After months of wrangling, the Benetton-led group and the government are now negotiating over a new ownership structure for Autostrade, a penalty to compensate for the bridge disaster and new rules for the tolls and the licence, the sources said.





(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Stephen Jewkes, Francesca Landini and Stefano Bernabei; writing by Francesca Landini)