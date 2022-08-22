Atlanta WSB-TV Analyst Bill Crane Fired for Mocking Trump’s ‘Looming Orange Face’ on Air

Atlanta WSB-TV analyst Bill Crane was fired for mocking Trump’s “looming orange face,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.

According to a statement, WSB-TV general manager Ray Carter said Crane “uttered remarks not aligned with our commitment for fair and unbiased reporting and analysis,” leading the news organization to terminate their relationship with the veteran TV and radio analyst and commentator.

Crane discussed Trump’s “orange face” in an analysis of voting trends for the upcoming election in a broadcast aired Sunday.

“Labor Day is when undecided voters and nonaligned voters really start focusing on the election ahead and keeping Donald Trump and his fantasy of elections being stolen in November of 2020 in play, keeps Donald Trump and his looming orange face in front of voters at a time when they’re trying to decide how they’re going to vote,” Crane said on air.

A day later, Crane was terminated as an analyst at WBS, where he began in 2006.

“As a result, we’re ending our relationship with Mr. Crane, effective immediately. We value the trust we’ve fostered for decades with our viewers, and we continue working hard to earn and maintain that trust,” the statement concluded.

The veteran analyst subsequently released a statement on Facebook regarding the incident and apologized to those whom his comments offended.

“I stand by the assessment and analysis, though perhaps in my verbiage I certainly could have been a bit more PC,” Crane wrote. “I would like to think part of the reason I have been able to do this for 22 years in a top 10 media market is that I call the hard balls and strikes on either side and attempt to do so with a bit of humor, sarcasm, the occasional pun, and with tongue in cheek.”

Crane also noted that he has previously used the term “The Orange Man” to refer to Trump “in print and broadcast.”

“I have turned in my badge, but I’m not going anywhere. The ego is bruised, and I am a bit down…but not out,” Crane concluded.

