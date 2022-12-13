Atlanta visits Orlando on 3-game road skid

Atlanta Hawks (14-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (8-20, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Hawks take on Orlando.

The Magic are 1-3 against the rest of their division. Orlando is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Hawks are 10-10 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta gives up 114.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 125-108 on Dec. 1, with Trae Young scoring 30 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Young is averaging 27.1 points and 9.6 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 105.8 points, 38.8 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 110.8 points, 41.9 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES:

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (rest), John Collins: out (ankle), Dejounte Murray: out (ankle), Trae Young: out (back), Clint Capela: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press